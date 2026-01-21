Is a career break worth it? Mental health benefits you should know Taking a career break for mental health is not a setback but a smart investment in long-term success. Discover how stepping away from work improves clarity, productivity, and overall well-being.

In high-stress, performance-oriented job settings, career breaks for mental well-being are now being viewed as a wise and valid option. Research has demonstrated that not taking care of your health will hurt your productivity and job performance.

Even the recent announcement that stand-up comedian Zakir Khan will be taking a lengthy break from live comedy has subtly become one of the most talked-about aspects of his current tour. Zakir recently made a spontaneous remark that took everyone by surprise while performing his stand-up special Papa Yaar in Hyderabad. He informed the crowd that he intends to take an extended break from performing after this tour concludes. Not several months. Three to five years, perhaps. According to him, the hiatus might last until 2028, 2029, or perhaps 2030.

A variety of things, including ongoing stress, lack of sleep, poor diet, and no exercise, are affecting people physically, but also creating a negative effect on important cognitive skills used for making decisions and coming up with ideas. Ongoing exposure to these types of environments will ultimately lead to burnout. Burnout is a complete exhaustion of body, mind, and emotions, which renders an individual incapable of continuing to perform at the same level as before.

Most professionals' decisions to take a break are not based purely on being burned out; they are also self-aware and seeking to take a step back and allow themselves time to recover from their stress, recharge their cognitive abilities, and address emotional fatigue before it gets worse and develops into a serious mental or physical problem.

Importantly, according to Dr Murali Krishna, Consultant - Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, normalising career breaks for mental health helps dismantle the stigma around seeking rest and support.

Your Health is Your Foundation

Your health is the foundation upon which everything else in your life is built. Mental and physical health fuel your energy, creativity, and problem-solving abilities. When you prioritise taking care of your body and mind, you become sharper, more focused, and resilient in handling life’s challenges.

Increased Productivity and Efficiency

Contrary to the belief that longer hours lead to more productivity, studies have shown that people who prioritise their health tend to be more productive. When you take time to recharge, whether through exercise, meditation, or simply resting, you return to your tasks with renewed focus. Burnout leads to mistakes and sluggish work, while a healthy mind and body enhance your performance and help you get more done in less time.

Better Decision-Making and Creativity

Having a good night's sleep means having a healthy brain. When you do not help yourself by taking care of yourself, your ability to think clearly, make good choices, and come up with solutions diminishes. You can use the time you set aside for yourself as mental health time by going for therapy, doing mindfulness exercises, working on a creative hobby or using other mental health practices to give you renewed perspectives about your challenges.

Work-Life Balance is Essential

While you may be passionate about what you do, work should not take over your entire life. Finding balance between your job and home life is important to avoid burnout and spend time with family and friends doing things that make you happy. Your career may change throughout your life, but you will always have your health and personal relationships.

Why does rest feel like a risk in today’s hustle-driven culture?

According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant- Psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare, in the busy culture of contemporary society, rest is no longer seen as a recovery process but a threat to relevance. Efficiency is now strongly related to self-esteem, particularly in careers that are fuelled by the visibility of output, quantifiable performance, or unrelenting output. Social media and professional ecosystems keep on rewarding people who are perceived to be either working, posting, creating or achieving, which perpetuates the notion that slackness is tantamount to backwardness. This ultimately forms an internal storyline wherein rest is more of a vice than a need.

Fear conditioning is also another psychological level. As most people have realised through experience or observation, there is a dearth of opportunities, and the competition is fierce. This attitude causes a survival mechanism, as one suddenly becomes anxious due to a loss of control associated with discontinuation of work. The brain identifies rest as something uncertain and uncertainty as something dangerous, although the body is actively telling it that it is exhausted.

The romanticisation of burnout is another factor that contributes to it. Constant stress, insomnia and overwork are usually a source of pride and not a cause of concern. Rest starts to appear spoiled or wanton when it is normalised. This cultural conditioning renders it hard to realise that rest is an active process of repair that maintains long-term performance.

Clinically, the irony is that long-term performance with no rest will ultimately cause cognitive fatigue, emotional dysregulation and physical sickness. Nevertheless, since these consequences do not arise immediately, the short-term fear of stopping is usually more present than the cost of not stopping in the long-run. Consequently, rest is not risky, but rather makes people feel that way due to the conditioning people have received in their modern work environments.

How can someone deal with the fear that everything might fall apart if they stop working for a while?

The worry that it will all go wrong when one takes a break is usually a catastrophising cognitive pattern in which the mind thinks about the worst possible consequences. The sense of identity, income, or validation is closely connected to continuous working, and to break the bonds, it may seem to be taking away the pillars of stability. The initial psychological process is the ability to realise that this fear is more of an emotional forecast rather than a fact.

To establish psychological safety with regard to rest, it is essential to reconstruct it as containment and not abandonment. The feeling of chaos is minimised through planned breaks with clear boundaries, timelines and delegation. Anxiety diminishes when the mind finds out that systems, routines or backups are in place. This turns rest into undefined nothingness into an organised rest.

The other significant point is the ability to distinguish self-worth and output. Therapy tends to unearth the fear of collapse, which does not involve work stagnation but rather the fear of being forgotten or displaced. This has to be dealt with internally and not externally reinforced. Practices of mindfulness and cognitive restructuring can assist people in monitoring anxious thoughts without being compulsive.

Slow exposure to rest is also clinically effective. Rather than a sudden cessation, it has been observed that when short, deliberate bouts of disengagement are contrived, the nervous system becomes learned that nothing dreadful happens. In the long run, this reconditions the brain not to panic at stillness.

Mentally, rest can not be seen as the contrary of discipline; it is a component of sustainable functioning. When the body drives a breakthrough due to illness or burnout, recovery is more disruptive and takes a long time. Early rest is not a failure, but a remedial break, which safeguards not only mental strength but performance in the long term.

Ultimately, prioritising mental health through a career pause is not a sign of weakness or loss of ambition. It is a proactive investment in longevity, clarity, and purpose.

