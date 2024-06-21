International Yoga Day 2024: Five Yoga poses to relieve stress without leaving your chair at work

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Five yoga poses to relieve stress at work.

In today’s fast-paced world, where many of us spend prolonged hours hunched over desks or in front of screens, tension and stress can build up in the mind and body very rapidly. Yet, there’s a simple solution: effective chair or desk yoga stretches that offer relief from stress, rejuvenate the body, and promote overall well-being. Y-Break at Work, which was launched by the Ministry of AYUSH last year, attempts to give employees a way to de-stress, refresh, and refocus without having to get up from the desk.

On International Yoga Day 2024, try incorporating a stress-relieving chair yoga routine into your workday can significantly enhance your daily vitality. According to Dr Rajeev Rajesh, Chief Yoga Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, these accessible stretches empower you to cultivate moments of relaxation, renewed energy, and heightened focus, all conveniently from the comfort of your chair.

Parivritta Utkatasana (Revolved Chair Pose)

Start by sitting tall in your chair. Place your right foot on your left knee, allowing the right knee to gently open to the side. Inhale deeply, lengthening your spine. As you exhale, twist your torso to the right, placing your left hand on the outside of your right thigh for support. Hold this position for a few breaths, feeling the stretch along your spine and lower back. Repeat on the other side. This pose helps to relax and strengthen the back, reducing stiffness and improving posture.

Parsva Tadasana (Standing Lateral Bend)

Begin by standing at the front edge of your chair, ensuring your feet are hip-width apart. Extend your left arm overhead, inhale deeply, and as you exhale, gently lean your torso to the right, feeling a stretch along the left side of your body. Hold briefly, then repeat the stretch on the opposite side. This pose helps release tension in the side body, improves circulation, and revitalizes your energy.

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Focus on your feet, ensuring they are firmly planted on the ground. Sit with a straight posture, elongating your spine while allowing your shoulders to relax. Inhale deeply, and with each exhale, visualize grounding yourself both to the chair and the earth below. Maintain this pose for several breaths, aiming to enhance circulation and invigorate your body.

Gomukhasana (Cow Pose Variation)

Sit upright with your feet flat on the floor. Raise your right arm and bend it at the elbow, bringing your right hand down between your shoulder blades. Reach your left hand behind your back, attempting to clasp your right hand. If clasping isn't possible, use a strap or cloth to bridge the gap. Take deep breaths, feeling the stretch in your upper back and shoulders. Switch sides and repeat. This pose helps to relax and strengthen the upper back, relieving tension from extended periods of sitting.

Natarajasana (Quadriceps Stretch)

Move to the front edge of your chair and hold onto the backrest or side for support. Bend your right knee and bring your foot towards your buttocks. Use your right hand to grasp your right foot or ankle, gently pressing it towards your glutes. Feel the stretch in your right quadriceps and hip flexors. Hold this position for several breaths, then switch sides and repeat. This pose effectively opens up the hip flexors and helps alleviate the effects of prolonged sitting.

Conclusion

Taking a few moments each day to practice these poses not only benefits your physical health but also contributes to mental clarity and productivity. By nurturing your body and mind through these simple yet effective movements, you can cultivate a more balanced and harmonious work environment, fostering both personal wellness and professional success.

