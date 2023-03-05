International Women's Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images, Wallpapers for WhatsApp & Facebook

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Women's Day 2023

International Women's Day 2023: Year after year, people around the globe celebrate Women's Day on March 8. The day is celebrated in honour of the women and their sterling contribution to our lives. Women achievers who dared to fight the odds and fly high in the sky are commemorated. For those unversed, the first International Women's Day was observed on February 28, 1909, in New York. Later, during the 1910 International Women’s Conference, March 8th was suggested by everyone and ever since the day started being celebrated as the day of women. In case you are too searching for wishes to send to your friends, family or colleagues then here are the best quotes, wishes, wallpapers, HD images, WhatsApp messages and Facebook statuses.

International Women’s Day 2023 Quotes

"There is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind." - Virginia Woolf.

"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer." - Rihanna.

"If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?" - Malala Yousafzai.

"I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will." - Charlotte Brontë.

International Women's Day 2023 HD Images and Wallpapers:

International Women's Day 2023 SMS and Wishes:

Support women on their way to the top. Trust that they will extend a hand to those who follow. More power to all our lovely ladies on Women's Day 2023!

The beauty of a woman must be seen from in her eyes because that is the doorway to her heart, the place where love resides. Happy women's day!

Women, like men, should try to do the impossible. And when they fail, their failure should be a challenge to others. Happy International Women's Day 2023!

Every man needs a woman when his life is a mess, because just like the game of chess -the queen protects the king. Happy women's day.

A Woman must not accept; she must challenge. She must not be awed by that which has been built up around her; she must reverence that woman in her who struggles for expression. Happy International Women's Day 2023!

International Women's Day 2023 Greetings:

