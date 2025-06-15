International Day of Yoga 2025: Know the date, theme and significance of the day Yoga is an ancient practice and meditation, which has become extremely popular in today's life. The word 'yoga' means to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. Read on to know the date, theme and significance of International Day of Yoga.

International Day of Yoga, also known as World Yoga Day, is celebrated every year. The day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. According to the United Nations, "Recognising its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131."

Yoga is an ancient practice and meditation, which has become extremely popular in today's life. It is a practice that aligns your physical, mental and spiritual state. The word 'yoga' means to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

International Day of Yoga 2025 Date and Theme

International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year. This is the 11th year that the day is being celebrated, and the theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health". The UN says that the theme "echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked. Yoga strengthens the body, calms the mind and fosters a heightened sense of awareness and responsibility in daily life. This mindfulness allows one to choose healthier and more sustainable lifestyles. In caring for ourselves, we begin to care for the Earth, reflecting the enduring Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family."

International Day of Yoga Significance

The day highlights the global importance of yoga in promoting holistic health and well-being. Established by the United Nations in 2014, the day underlines the yoga's ancient roots and its relevance in the modern world as a means to achieve physical fitness, mental clarity, and spiritual growth. People observe the day through yoga sessions, workshops and awareness campaigns. It brings together people, fosters unity and mindfulness.

