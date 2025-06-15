Panta Bhaat to Pazham Kanji: 5 fermented rice dishes you should add to your summer diet There are different types of fermented dishes that you can eat to improve your gut health, and this includes fermented rice dishes. Fermented rice gives you energy while also keeping your body cool. Here are some fermented rice dishes you should add to your summer diet.

The extreme heat conditions can be hard on your body. The heat exhaustion, fatigue can be too much for your body. A lot of people also tend to suffer from digestive problems during summer. This can happen due to various reasons, and hence, it is important that you eat food that benefits your digestive system, one of which is fermented food.

There are different types of fermented dishes that you can eat to improve your gut health, and this includes fermented rice dishes. Fermented rice gives you energy while also keeping your body cool. Here are some fermented rice dishes you should add to your summer diet.

Panta Bhaat

This is a traditional Bengali dish that is made with cooked rice that's soaked in water overnight and consumed the next morning. It is usually served with mustard oil, onion, or green chilli. Fermentation increases the probiotic content, making it excellent for gut health. It also cools the body, making it ideal for hot, humid summers.

Pakhala Bhata

This is similar to Panta Bhaat and involves fermenting the rice in water. It is usually served with curd, fried vegetables, and pickles. Pakhala bhata helps to cool the body, aids digestion and prevents heat-related illnesses. The probiotics help to boost immunity.

Pazham Kanji

Pazham Kanji, also called "old rice porridge," is made from rice left to ferment overnight with water and consumed with buttermilk, raw onion, and pickles. It is rich in good bacteria, and helps in digestion, improves hydration and gives sustained energy throughout the day, which is perfect for Kerala's heat.

Kulambu Sadam

In Tamil Nadu, leftover rice is sometimes fermented and mixed with spicy tamarind-based gravy (kulambu). This not only makes the food taste better but also easier on the stomach. It’s cooling, reduces acidity and maintains good microbes for a healthier gut.

Chokha Bhaat

In Assam, fermented rice called "chokha bhaat" is eaten with salt and mustard oil. It helps beat the summer heat and helps in digestion.

