Happy Father's Day 2025: 7 activities you can do with your father to make the day memorable

New Delhi:

Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. This year, it is being celebrated today, June 15. The day celebrates fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers, and all other father figures in an individual's life. People honour and appreciate the contributions of their fathers and father figures in their lives. Families come together to celebrate the day with their loved ones.

However, if you are confused about how to spend the day with your father and make it memorable for both of you, you can take part in different activities. Here are some activities you can do with your father to make the day memorable.

Cook a Meal Together

Preparing a meal together, whether it's breakfast, barbecue, or his favourite dinner, can be a fun bonding activity. You can share stories and laugh over mistakes while making something delicious.

Go on a Walk or Hike

Spending time in nature can be both relaxing as well as refreshing. Whether it's a nearby park or a scenic trail, a walk with your father can be the perfect setting for some good conversation, while you also appreciate the outdoors.

Movie Marathon

You can also watch a collection of his favourite movies. This can include classics, action films or even comedies. Make some popcorn or snacks to create a theatre-like experience at home. It is a great way to relax as well as enjoy movies.

Family Game Night

Bring out board games, cards or trivia that the whole family can enjoy. It’s a light-hearted way to connect, share laughter, and make memories together.

Revisit Old Photos

Go through family albums or home videos together. Sharing stories from the past can be both nostalgic and heartwarming. This can also open the door for deeper conversations and better understanding between generations.

Day Trip or Drive

Take a short road trip to a nearby town, beach or scenic spot. This can give you the time to talk, listen to music and enjoy new experiences together.

Host a Surprise Celebration

Gather close friends and family for a surprise lunch or dinner in his honour. Celebrate not just Father’s Day but his role in everyone’s life. It can be a thoughtful gesture that shows how much he means to those around him.

