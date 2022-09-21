International Day of Peace 2022: Theme, Significance, Quotes, Facebook Status and WhatsApp messages to share

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Day of Peace 2022

The International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day, was established by the United Nations General Assembly and is observed across the world on September 21, since its initiation in 1981. This year's theme is “End racism. Build peace.” Know more about it here:

International Day of Peace 2022 Theme and Significance

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire. The International Day of Peace, also officially known as World Peace Day, is a UN-sanctioned holiday dedicated to world peace, specifically the absence of war and violence. It can be occasioned by a temporary ceasefire in a combat zone for humanitarian aid access. The day was first celebrated in 1981 and is kept by many nations, political groups, military groups, and people.

The theme for International day of Peace 2022 is -- “End racism. Build peace.”

As conflicts continue to erupt across the globe, causing people to flee, people across the globe have seen race-based discrimination at borders. As COVID-19 keeps attacking our communities, it is seen how certain racial groups have been hit much harder than others. As economies suffer, hate speech and violence have been directed at racial minorities. United Nations say we all have a role to play in fostering peace. And tackling racism is a crucial way to contribute.

"We can work to dismantle the structures that entrench racism in our midst. We can support movements for equality and human rights everywhere. We can speak out against hate speech – both offline and online. We can promote anti-racism through education and reparatory justice," the UN describes this year's theme.

World Peace Day 2022 WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status

“We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves.” – Dalai Lama

“Peace cannot be kept by force. It can only be achieved by understanding.” – Albert Einstein

On the occasion of World Peace Day, I wish that there is just peace and happiness in this world so that we have a better and happier place to live in…… Wishing you a Happy International Peace Day.

“Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” — Ronald Reagan

Those who are free of resentful thoughts surely find peace.” – Buddha

“If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.” – Mother Teresa

International Peace Day is a celebration of efforts and motivation to hearts to restore the peace and happiness in this world…. Sending my best wishes on this wonderful occasion!!!

International Peace Day HD Images

Image Source : FREEPIKInternational Day of Peace 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKInternational Day of Peace 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKWorld Peace Day 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKWorld Peace Day 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKWorld Peace Day 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKWorld Peace Day 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKWorld Peace Day 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKWorld Peace Day 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKWorld Peace Day 2022

Withing everyone on the occasion of International Day of Peace 2022!

Read More Lifestyle News