From “rizz” to reels: What Indian teachers secretly Google about Gen Z Teachers in India are secretly Googling Gen Z slang, habits, and digital distractions — from “rizz” to reels — just to keep up in classrooms.

New Delhi:

Teachers have always been keepers of knowledge, but in 2025, even they admit that sometimes the answers lie with Google. While Gen Z students scroll through reels, their teachers are busy typing queries like “how to stop kids from using phones in class” or “what does ‘no cap’ even mean?” into their search bars.

The reason? Indian classrooms today are full of digital natives with short attention spans, new slang every week, and learning styles that demand creativity far beyond the blackboard. To keep up, teachers are secretly Googling their way into Gen Z’s world. We reached out to educators in India to get the answers!

Here's what Indian teachers secretly Google about Gen Z

“We want to make learning resonate”

Col. Dr. Rashmi Mittal, Pro Chancellor, Lovely Professional University (LPU), admits that behind closed doors, teachers Google less about syllabus and more about psychology.

“Many of us silently search for phrases like ‘Gen Z learns better with images and interactivity,’ or ‘how to deliver individualised digital feedback.’ This isn’t about chasing buzzwords; it’s about understanding why today’s students respond better to short videos than long lectures. These silent searches demonstrate our commitment to growing and empathising, ensuring that our instruction resonates and guides Gen Z where they are.”

So yes, even “gamification” and “flipped classrooms” are trending, not just in pedagogy journals, but in teachers’ search histories.

“We’re constantly learning alongside them”

Mrs. Pranati Mitra, Headmistress of Swami Vivekanand High School & Junior College, Mumbai, highlights that this Googling is more about bridging worlds than chasing trends.

“As teachers, we often find ourselves Googling about Gen Z not because we don’t understand them, but because they’re growing up in a world so different from ours. From decoding their digital-first mindset, social media language, and learning preferences, to understanding their views on mental health, inclusivity, and careers, we’re constantly learning alongside them.”

She adds that teachers want to know what motivates and distracts students, and how to make lessons relevant: “Gen Z isn’t just tech-savvy; they are socially aware, quick to question, and eager for purpose-driven education. Searching about them online helps us adapt — whether it’s exploring new teaching strategies, innovative apps, or simply the cultural trends they’re immersed in. At the end of the day, our Googling is an effort to bridge the gap between generations.”

“What does rizz even mean?”

Dr. Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice Chancellor of LPU, shares that many teachers are overwhelmed but eager to connect.

“Some popular ‘secret’ searches might be: ‘How to handle students who don’t care in the classroom? Why can’t my students pay attention? How can I make my lectures more interactive? What do ‘rizz’ and ‘slay’ mean?’”

It’s both funny and telling: Indian teachers are Googling Gen Z’s slang just to decode class banter.

“How do I fit 48 hours in 24?”

Educationist Fatema Agarkar, who advises international schools, adds another layer.

“The most common question teachers are now Googling is: how do I fit 48 hours in 24? Teachers today are expected to manage parental interventions, shrinking attention spans, and digital distractions all at once.”

Her point? Teachers aren’t just trying to understand what Gen Z consumes online — they’re also grappling with parental pressure, nuclear family dynamics, and the constant demand to be available.

More than just searches

Behind the humour lies a deeper truth: teachers aren’t resisting Gen Z, they’re hustling to meet them halfway. Whether it’s learning TikTok slang, Googling “best interactive apps for classrooms,” or figuring out new ways to hold attention in a world of 10-second videos, teachers are evolving right alongside their students.

Because if there’s one secret search query uniting them all, it’s probably this: “How do I stay human in a digital-first classroom?”