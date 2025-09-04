How different countries celebrate Teachers' Day: A look from India to Mexico Teachers' Day 2025: Be it India, the UN, the US or Argentina, countries around the world celebrate a specific day of the year to commemorate the role of educators in society and in people's lives. Here's a look at which countries celebrate their teachers and how.

Teachers' Day and similar observances around the world highlight the critical role educators play in shaping individuals and societies. While the dates and traditions vary, the spirit of gratitude remains the same. From India's September 5 celebrations to UNESCO’s World Teachers' Day in October, and unique observances in countries like China, Argentina, and Mexico, each nation honours its teachers in ways that reflect its own culture and history.

India: September 5 Teachers’ Day

India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5, marking the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, scholar, and the country’s second President. The day was instituted in 1962, after Dr. Radhakrishnan suggested that his birthday be observed as a day to honour teachers instead of a personal celebration. Across the country, schools and colleges organise assemblies, cultural programs, and role-reversal activities where students take on the role of teachers. Teachers are presented with gifts, cards, and tokens of appreciation. On this day, the President of India also confers the National Awards for Teachers to recognise excellence in education.

World Teachers' Day

On October 5, UNESCO marks World Teachers’ Day to commemorate the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. First celebrated in 1994, it is now observed in more than 100 countries. The day highlights the rights, responsibilities, and societal contributions of teachers. Educational institutions and governments often hold seminars, workshops, and public events to emphasise the importance of educators and the challenges they face.

US - Teacher Appreciation Day

In the United States, Teacher Appreciation Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May, as part of Teacher Appreciation Week. It is not a public holiday but is widely recognised in schools where students and parents express gratitude through cards, small gifts, or organised events. Many businesses and community groups also offer discounts or free services to teachers during this period.

China - Teachers’ Day

China celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 10, a tradition formalised in 1985. Students across the country show respect to their teachers by presenting flowers, greeting cards, and sometimes hosting performances in their honour. Schools may also hold award ceremonies to recognise outstanding educators. The day reflects China’s long-standing cultural value of revering teachers and scholars.

Taiwan - Teachers’ Day

In Taiwan, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 28, coinciding with the birthday of Confucius, regarded as the great teacher and philosopher. The day is marked with ceremonies at Confucian temples, where students and officials participate in traditional rituals. Schools also celebrate by honouring their teachers with performances and gifts.

Argentina - Dia del Maestro

Argentina observes Teachers’ Day on September 11, in memory of Domingo Faustino Sarmiento, a former president and education reformer who laid the foundations for compulsory education. The day is celebrated with cultural events, exhibitions, and in many cases, a school holiday. Teachers are honoured for their contributions, and awards are often given at local and national levels.

Mexico - Dia del Maestro

Mexico celebrates Día del Maestro on May 15, a tradition that dates back to 1918. Schools may hold special events, though in many places classes are suspended so that teachers can be honoured at gatherings. Cultural programs, music, and public ceremonies often mark the occasion, with teachers receiving recognition from both students and local communities.

Malaysia - Teachers’ Day

Teachers’ Day in Malaysia is celebrated on May 16 to commemorate the Razak Report of 1956, which laid the foundation of the national education system. On this day, schools organise assemblies, cultural shows, and sports events. Teachers are recognised through awards, and students express their gratitude with gifts and handwritten notes.

Nepal - Guru Purnima

In Nepal, Teachers’ Day is observed on Guru Purnima, which falls on the full moon day of July. Rooted in Hindu tradition, Guru Purnima honours spiritual and academic teachers. Students visit their teachers to offer gifts, garlands, and symbolic offerings, expressing gratitude for guidance and knowledge. The day is deeply spiritual, blending cultural reverence with educational significance.