Indian Army Day 2025: Wishes, quotes, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share in honour of soldiers

Every year on January 15, India celebrates Army Day to honor the courageous warriors of the Indian Army who selflessly commit their lives to the country's defense. It is a significant day to commemorate the momentous event in 1949 when Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. On this day, people often exchange wishes, quotes, and videos to commemorate it.

The day honors the courage and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers who ensure the nation's safety and freedom. The celebrations include huge parades, military displays, and medal ceremonies. Various ceremonies are performed all around the country, with the major event taking place at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi. Warriors and martyrs receive gallantry honors and appreciation for their exceptional courage and dedication.

On the auspicious occasion of Indian Army 2025, here are some wishes, quotes, images, and greetings to share in honor of our brave soldiers:

Indian Army 2025: Wishes

Saluting the brave hearts who fight fearlessly to keep us safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

On this Indian Army Day, let us salute the heroes who protect our freedom with unmatched valor. Jai Hind!

Honoring the brave souls who serve with courage and selflessness. Happy Indian Army Day!

To the warriors who never back down, thank you for your service. Happy Indian Army Day!

May the courage and dedication of our soldiers inspire us all. Wishing everyone a proud Indian Army Day!

Indian Army 2025: Quotes

"You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who choose to fight, life has a special flavor; the protected will never know." - Capt. R. Subramanian

“A soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him but because he loves what is behind him.” - G.K. Chesterton

"A strong army is the guardian of a prosperous nation." - Dr. Rajendra Prasad

"The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Service before self is not just a motto; it's the way of life for our soldiers." - General Bipin Rawat

"The Indian Army is the steel frame of India's unity and security." - Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Indian Army 2025: Images

Indian Army 2025: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Today and every day, we salute the courage and sacrifice of our Indian Army soldiers! Happy Indian Army Day 2025!

Let's come together to honor the brave men and women who protect our nation! Indian Army Day 2025.

We owe our freedom and security to the Indian Army. Thank you for your service! Indian Army Day 2025.

Proud to be an Indian, proud of our army! Happy Indian Army Day 2025!

Let's show our appreciation for the Indian Army's selfless service. Share your messages of gratitude!

