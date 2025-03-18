India TV 'She' Conclave: Believe in simple living and high thinking, says Shalini Passi India TV 'She' Conclave: Shalini Passi, the special guest at India TV's 'She' Conclave, while talking about women, said that first of all you should love yourself, if you love yourself then others will also love you.

India TV 'She' Conclave: Social media personality Shalini Passi, who was the special guest at India TV's 'She' Conclave, talked about many topics including the secret of success, celebrity, fame, glamour, fashion. While talking about women in the program, she said, first of all, you should love yourself, if you love yourself then others will also love you. She said that she had been her sister's favourite since childhood.

She said, "I always want to learn new things. I am getting a lot of love from people. I believe in simple living and high thinking. Every human being has insecurity. Confidence and comfort both come from home. There is a very thin line between arrogance and selfie-ness."

She said that Ratan Tata and Mother Teresa have been her role models. Shalini Passi explained the importance of family, saying, "Family should work as a team. There should be unconditional love for each other in the family. Family should ignore each other's shortcomings. I started working when my son went to college. Every person who comes into your life is your teacher."

She said that her grandmother's words have had a great impact on her. Shalini said, "Since childhood, my grandmother said that you are special. I have been taught this since childhood. Every person has some quality or the other." Regarding her marriage, she said that I had told my mother that I had married a boy who does not smoke and drink, and then we got Sanjay. Describing the best quality of her husband, she said that he is very punctual and honest. Sanjay feels good when I get awards and respect.

Regarding her son, she said that until my son grew up, I was not doing any work. When he went to university, I started working. Talking about her beauty, Shalini said that I eat raw food till 6 pm. I do not take rice, salt and sugar. Shalini also said that she takes a ghee shot in the morning and a few nuts. After that, she consumes a glass full of goat curd. To motivate other women, Shalini said that "one can eat as much as they want but exercise is very important."

