Can't stop overthinking? A Psychotherapist shares simple ways to quiet your mind

New Delhi:

Many of us can relate to this...A discussion, a decision, or even a mistake continues to play on your mind even after it has passed. You think about all possibilities, think of the worst that can happen, and tell yourself that if you think enough, you can eventually get control over the situation.

But what happens is that you don't find any solutions and only end up feeling more anxious and emotionally drained than ever.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, a Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach, and Healer, as well as the Founder and Director of Gateway of Healing says that overthinking is not an indication of effective problem-solving. The good news is that once you recognise the pattern, you can start breaking free from it.

Overthinking is not the same as problem-solving

Many people mistake overthinking for being careful or responsible. However, the expert explains that there is an important difference.

"Most people who overthink aren't doing it because they enjoy it. They're doing it because somewhere along the way, their mind decided that thinking through every possible outcome was the safest way to stay in control," says Dr Chandni.

The problem is that this rarely creates clarity. On the contrary, it leaves one psychologically fatigued despite the situation one might be concerned with being yet to happen. According to Dr Chandni, problem-solving can help to progress further, whereas overthinking makes a person stay within the same circle.

Stop going in circles

The major hallmark of overthinking is revisiting the same situation in the absence of any resolution. "In the case of overthinking, it's not really about the quantity of thoughts but rather about going in circles," says Dr Chandni.

In other words, instead of trying to find different ways out, the mind repeats the same process and stays trapped in the same cycle of thoughts.

Set limits for your thoughts

Instead of letting one's mind go wherever it wants to, the expert suggests creating certain limitations for one's thoughts. If something is bothering you, allocate a certain period of time for reflection about the matter. Think about it and then let it go.

Reflect on yourself: Is this really taking place, or am I imagining it?

One huge cause of overthinking is the concern about things that have not even happened.

The specialist suggests posing only one question to yourself: "Am I responding to a situation that is taking place, or am I imagining it?"

This brief moment can distract your worrying thoughts and bring your attention back to reality instead of imaginary future scenarios.

Moving physically to calm your mind

Sometimes the solution for stopping overthinking is not thinking more. Dr Chandni explains that physical movement can help reset the nervous system more effectively than continuing to analyse a problem. Whether it's going for a walk, exercising, doing household chores or talking to someone you trust, shifting your attention away from repetitive thoughts often helps break the cycle before it becomes overwhelming.

"Overthinking thrives in stillness and silence, so giving yourself something physical to do, or someone safe to talk to, is often all it takes to break the pattern," says the expert.

You don't have to believe every thought

Everyone overthinks from time to time. The key is recognising when your mind is going in circles instead of moving towards a solution. Through the practice of restricting worrying thoughts, concentrating on the facts rather than fear, and letting go of repetitive thinking, you will eventually develop more space and peace of mind.

As the professional reminds us, the idea is not to completely stop thinking, but to stop letting certain thoughts dictate your life.

Also read: Overthinking or OCD? Key differences explained by psychologist and when to seek help