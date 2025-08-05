How to clean silver at home: Easy DIY hacks for jewellery, utensils, and idols Silver jewellery or idols lost their shine? Here’s how to clean them at home using kitchen ingredients like lemon, toothpaste, baking soda, and curd.

New Delhi:

Silver pieces bring elegance to every home! From heirloom jewellery to pooja thalis and utensils, silver is found everywhere in Indian households.

Alas, silver loses its sheen over time, not because it's old, but due to tarnish caused by air and moisture.

The good news? You can easily clean silver at home with ingredients you already have in your kitchen.

How to clean silver at home (including jewellery, idols, chains, coins and utensils)

Here are the safest and most efficient methods to restore the natural lustre of silver — no harsh chemicals or costly products required.

1. Toothpaste method - for silver chains, rings, earrings, anklets

One of the most convenient and popular silver-cleaning tips in Indian homes. Perfect for silver jewellery, especially chains, rings, silver earrings, and anklets (payals).

Toothpaste and a soft brush are perfect for gently cleaning silver jewellery at home.

You’ll need:

White non-gel toothpaste

A soft cloth or old toothbrush

Warm water

Steps:

Use a small amount of toothpaste on the silver item.

Gently scrub using your fingers or toothbrush.

Rinse with warm water and dry using a soft cloth.

Tip: Avoid abrasive toothpaste or harsh scrubbing as it can scratch delicate pieces like earrings and thin chains.

2. Baking soda and aluminium foil (for silver utensils, coins and deep cleaning)

This process is best for highly tarnished silver.

What you will need:

A bowl or container

Aluminium foil

1 tablespoon of baking soda

Hot water

Steps that you must take:

Cover the bowl with aluminium foil (shiny side up).

Add the silver items inside.

Add the baking soda and pour hot (but not boiling) water to cover it all.

Leave for 5–10 minutes.

Take out, rinse, and buff up with a soft cloth.

3. Lemon and salt soak - for light tarnish on coins and utensils

(Image Source : PEXELS)Lemon juice is a powerful natural cleaner for removing tarnish from silver items at home.

Good for speedy shine and light removal of tarnish.

What you will need:

1 lemon

1 tablespoon salt

Warm water

Instructions that you must follow:

Squeeze lemon juice into a warm bowl of water.

Add salt and stir.

Leave silver items to soak for 5–10 minutes.

Rinse and buff up with a soft cloth.

4. Baking soda and white vinegar soak - for silver jewellery like chains, payals, rings

Good for jewellery such as chains, anklets, and rings.

What do you need:

½ cup white vinegar

2 tablespoons baking soda

Steps you have to take:

Mix the vinegar and baking soda together in a bowl.

Soak silver items in the mixture for 2–3 hours.

Wipe dry and wash thoroughly.

Note: Do not try this for silver with gemstones or enamel pieces.

5. Besan and curd paste - traditional tip for silver idols and puja items

A traditional desi tip applied during festival cleansings.

What do you need:

1 tablespoon besan (gram flour)

1 tablespoon curd

Pinch of turmeric (optional)

Steps that you have to take:

Prepare a paste of besan and curd.

Apply on silver objects and massage with soft hands.

Rinse in lukewarm water and dry with a soft cotton cloth.

These DIY home remedies will get your silver shining like new. Gentle, safe and affordable! These treatments respect ancient knowledge and still work like magic today.