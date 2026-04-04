Planning to drink this weekend? Gurugram cancer specialist shares 5 tips to reduce health risks

New Delhi:

Weekends tend to follow a familiar pattern. Plans get made, people step out, and alcohol usually finds its way into the mix. It is not exactly new. Even though experts consistently say there is no completely safe level of drinking, for many, occasional social drinking is just part of how they unwind.

That said, there is a difference between drinking casually and drinking carelessly. And that gap matters more than people realise. In a recent Instagram video, Gurugram-based consultant surgical oncologist Dr Vartika Vishwani shared a few very practical things to avoid if you do drink. Her tone was direct. Not preachy, just realistic.

1. Drinking too much too quickly can hit harder than you think

One of the first things she pointed out was binge drinking. That usually means having a large amount of alcohol in a short span of time, typically five or more drinks for men and four or more for women within a couple of hours.

Dr Vishwani explained, “It leads to the formation of acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct that forms in the liver.” She added that this substance is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen and is also linked to hangovers and liver stress.

When levels rise, the body reacts. Headaches, vomiting, sweating, dizziness, even a rapid pulse. It is not just about feeling unwell the next day. It is your body struggling to process what it has been given.

2. Combining alcohol with smoking multiplies the risk

Another thing she strongly advised against is pairing alcohol with smoking.

She said, “When you combine alcohol and smoking, the effect is not additive but multiplicative.” That increase is not small either. The health risk can go up to 21 times.

Alcohol already puts pressure on the liver. Adding smoking into the mix increases the burden on the lungs as well. It is a combination that quietly raises long-term risk.

3. Vaping is not the safer workaround people think it is

There is a common assumption that vaping is somehow a better alternative to smoking. Dr Vishwani does not agree.

She pointed out that vaping and smoking are equally harmful in this context. So if you are drinking, the safest approach is to avoid both entirely.

The idea is simple. You are out to relax, not to push your body into a situation it cannot handle.

4. Drinking on an empty stomach makes things worse

This one gets ignored quite often.

Drinking without eating first increases how quickly alcohol is absorbed into your system. Dr Vishwani explained, “The more you drink on an empty stomach, the more your body will absorb the alcohol. It will increase the chances of damage.”

It might feel like the effects hit faster, but that is not a good thing. It just means your body has less of a buffer.

5. Mixing drinks can lead to more than just a hangover

People often say mixing drinks causes hangovers. That is only part of the story.

The bigger issue is that when different drinks are mixed, people tend to lose track of how much alcohol they are actually consuming. That usually leads to higher intake overall.

More alcohol means more acetaldehyde. And as already mentioned, that is not something your body handles easily. The next morning is just one part of it. The internal impact goes beyond that.

The bottom line

Drinking, for many, is part of social life. That is not likely to change overnight.

But being a bit more aware while doing it can make a difference. Avoid going overboard, avoid risky combinations, and pay attention to how your body responds.

You can still go out, still have a good time. Just without making it harder on yourself the next day.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and does not promote or encourage alcohol consumption. Readers are advised to drink responsibly and in accordance with applicable laws and health guidelines.

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