Holika Dahan 2026 date: Check Bhadra Kaal, Purnima tithi and lunar eclipse timing

Holi has arrived with more debate than usual this year. In the days leading up to the festival, there was widespread confusion about whether Holika Dahan 2026 should be observed on March 2 or March 3. The uncertainty stemmed from the overlap of Bhadra Kaal, the Phalguna Purnima tithi and the year’s first lunar eclipse. When multiple astrological factors fall close together, differing interpretations are bound to surface.

Holika Dahan 2026 is being observed today, March 3. Here is how the timings align and why this date fits within the traditional framework.

Holika Dahan 2026 date and Bhadra Kaal timing

According to the Hindu calendar, Bhadra Kaal began at 5:45 pm on March 2 and continued until 5:23 am on March 3. Traditionally, Holika Dahan is avoided during Bhadra, as it is considered an unfavourable period for certain rituals. Because Bhadra covered much of the evening and night window on March 2, many communities did not proceed with the ritual then.

With Bhadra ending early this morning, March 3 aligns more comfortably from a ritual perspective.

Lunar eclipse 2026 date and time in India and Sutak period

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will take place today, March 3, from 3:20 pm to 6:46 pm, and it will be visible in India. As the eclipse is visible, the Sutak period began at 6:20 am this morning. During Sutak, auspicious ceremonies are generally avoided.

This adds another layer to the day’s planning, as families and communities need to factor in eclipse-related guidelines while observing Holika Dahan.

Phalguna Purnima 2026 tithi timing and Holika Dahan significance

Holika Dahan is traditionally performed on Phalguna Purnima. This year, the full moon tithi began at 5:55 pm on March 2 and will end at 5:07 pm on March 3. Since the Purnima tithi remains active today and Bhadra has already concluded, March 3 fits within the required lunar parameters for the ritual.

Holika Dahan 2026 muhurat and evening ritual details

Holika Dahan will be observed this evening on March 3 during the auspicious window from 06:22 PM to 08:50 PM. This time frame aligns with the prescribed evening period considered suitable for performing the ritual.

