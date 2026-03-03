Flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi land in India as airlines begin limited operations amid Middle East conflict

New Delhi:

In a major relief to thousands of Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), limited flight operations from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to India resumed as airlines cautiously restarted services amid the ongoing Middle East conflict. The US-Israeli attack on Iran has caused the disruption. The arrivals mark the first phase of evacuations and relief travel after days of widespread cancellations and airspace disruptions caused by escalating regional hostilities.

According to PTI, the Abu Dhabi flight arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, with passengers describing tense skies over the Gulf. Another flight from Abu Dhabi also landed in Mumbai and at Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru.

Passengers describes situation

A returnee said, "I see war. It's a tickling feeling for us. I've never experienced these things. My dream was to join the Indian Army. But when I saw this war, I was like, how do these people face these situations? What challenges will they take?"

"We could see missiles being constantly intercepted. The airspace is very busy. There was not a very visible impact in Abu Dhabi," returnee Shiv said.

"We had a flight to the USA from Dubai. When it didn't take off, we thought there might be some issues with the flight. After 7-8 hours, we were told that a war had broken out. Buses from Emirates came and took all the passengers to the hotels... As soon as we came to know that the flight to Mumbai would leave, we immediately contacted them and came here. Slowly, the situation is getting controlled there," said Ajay, a passenger who returned from Dubai.

Ready to evacuate citizens stuck in Gulf: Govt

Amid escalating West Asia tensions, the Centre on Monday said it is in touch with Indian missions in the Gulf region to ensure the safe return of stranded Indian nationals as state governments across the country stepped up efforts to assist such residents.

Asserting that it was closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of the region, the civil aviation ministry on Monday evening said IndiGo plans to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) to various Indian cities on March 3.

A source said flights from Jeddah will be operated to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. "IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on 3 March to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions. IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation," the ministry said in a statement.

Following the US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior leaders, Iran launched a wave of retaliatory drone and missile attacks across the Middle East. These strikes targeted US military bases and regional locations in several Arab countries, including Gulf states hosting American forces, contributing to widespread disruption and heightened security alerts.

