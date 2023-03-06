Holi Party 2023: Tips for organizing best Holi celebration at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Holi Party 2023: Tips for organizing Best Holi Celebration

The festival of colours is soon approaching and is accompanied by the greatest excitement and vibrancy. Holi is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna, which often occurs in February or March. It is sometimes referred to as the "festival of colours" or the "festival of love." The celebration honours the beginning of spring, the victory of good over evil, and the enduring love between Lord Krishna and Radha.

Here are the 5 greatest tips to keep in mind while organising the Holi Party for 2023.

Guest list: A guest list is the first step in planning a budget and venue. It should be organised correctly to ensure the number of people the host can hold.

Holi-themed invitations: Beautiful invitations are a great way to show creativity and excitement during a celebration. Create unique handcrafted or printed invitations, and send along with sweets or coloured powder.

Create a playlist: Holi celebration is incomplete without dancing to the popular Bollywood songs, especially "rang barse." Plus, they are a great way to dance off the celebrations with jazzy, upbeat music.

Holi party décor: On-the-spot decorations further add to the fun during the festival. Create a festive vibe with bright flowers, colourful accessories like pillows, rugs, and wall accents, and an inviting table.

Keep the colour palettes ready: Holi is a festival of colours, so keep your colourful gulaals and flowers ready to welcome the guests.

Delicacies and games: Wow the guests with amazing festive treats like thandai, gujiya, and other delicious Holi treats.

Wear white: White is a colour associated with peace and also represents brotherhood, contentment, and wealth. Wearing white at Holi thus symbolises mental clarity and happiness by erasing all concerns.

Stay safe: Prioritise your safety during the celebrations in order to stay safe. Maintain child supervision and abstain from any risky behaviour.

Read More Lifestyle News