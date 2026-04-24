Not a fan of low-fat paneer? Chennai-based fitness coach lists high-protein vegetarian alternatives

New Delhi:

Getting enough protein on a vegetarian diet is not always straightforward. The options can feel limited. And after a point, repetitive. That is usually where low-fat paneer steps in. Easy, accessible, and high in protein. On paper, it makes sense.

But in practice, not everyone enjoys it. The texture can feel dry. Sometimes rubbery. And when something you eat every day starts to feel like a task, consistency takes a hit. That is where things begin to slip.

Raj Ganpath, a Chennai-based fitness coach with 18 years of experience, founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, spoke about this in an Instagram video shared on April 22. He questioned how sustainable this approach really is.

“Vegetarians eating low-fat paneer, I have a question for you,” the fitness coach remarked. “I understand you’re eating it because you have to get enough protein, because you’re trying to lose weight or get fit. But what is your long-term plan? Because I tried it last week when I had no other protein options and it was absolutely disgusting. It felt like I was chewing on leather. Guys, it’s a choking risk. It’s that dry.”

Why relying only on low-fat paneer does not work long term

The concern, he suggested, goes beyond just hitting protein numbers. It is about whether you can actually stick with what you are doing.

Short-term fixes can help you reach a goal. But staying there is a different story. If the plan is to push through something for a few weeks and then return to old habits, the results rarely last.

“If you’re working towards a goal and you’re thinking, I’ll just do this for now, for the next two months, a few weeks, and then I can just go back to eating the way I was, it’s not going to work,” Raj explained. “Because whatever it is that you’re working towards, weight loss, fitness, whatever it is, it’s not enough that you get there. Once you get there, you have to sustain those results. And to sustain those results, you have to sustain your effort. And that involves eating enough protein.”

It comes down to building habits that feel realistic enough to continue. Not just something you endure for a phase.

Better high-protein vegetarian options to include

Instead of relying on one food, he encouraged adding variety.

Tofu and tempeh are two options he specifically pointed to. They may not feel familiar at first, but they have the potential to become regular parts of meals. Along with that, increasing lentils and including Greek yoghurt can help create a more balanced intake.

“My suggestion is to mix it up,” Raj advised. “Have your low-fat paneer here. Sure, if you like it, but try some tofu. I know you don’t like it, but try it. Please try some tempeh. I know it’s new, but definitely try it. These two foods actually have a higher potential of becoming a regular part of your meals than this leather. Also, increase the amount of lentils you’re eating and Greek yoghurt. And definitely supplement with a good protein powder because as a vegetarian, you don’t have too many protein options.”

The idea is fairly simple. Variety makes consistency easier.

And if eating protein starts to feel like something you have to force, it usually does not last. A routine that feels manageable, even a bit enjoyable, tends to stay.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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