Eid morning diet tips: Expert shares how to eat right after a month of fasting

New Delhi:

Eid mornings feel different. A little softer, a little fuller. After a month of fasting, the routine shifts almost overnight. Food returns to the table, but the body is not always ready to jump straight back into heavy meals.

That first meal matters more than it seems. According to Ms Ginni Kalra, Head Dietetics, Aakash Healthcare, easing into it is key. Not rushing. Not overloading. Just giving the body a moment to adjust after weeks of a different rhythm.

What a healthy Eid morning should look like after Ramadan

“When Eid morning comes after a month of fasting, you should get your body used to eating again,” she explains. The idea is to start light. Water first. Maybe dates. Fresh fruit works too. Something hydrating, something gentle.

Jumping straight into fried or overly sweet food is not ideal. “Do not eat too much fried food or food that is too sweet right away because your body needs some time to adjust,” she adds. It is tempting, of course. Eid spreads are rarely simple. But balance helps.

Why protein, fibre and hydration matter on Eid morning

A good breakfast on Eid is not about eating less. It is about eating right. Foods that include protein, fibre and healthy fats tend to keep energy levels steady through the day.

“You should try to eat food that has protein and fibre and healthy fats because these things will help you have energy all day,” Kalra says. This could be something as simple as eggs with whole-grain bread, yoghurt with fruits, or even a light home-cooked meal that is not too oily.

Skipping breakfast is also not a great idea. “You should not skip the meal you eat in the morning because it helps your blood sugar stay normal after you have not eaten for a time,” she notes.

Eat slowly, keep it balanced

There is also the pace. After a month of controlled eating windows, the instinct to overeat can creep in. But slowing down helps.

“Eat slowly and not too much,” she says. “Eid is a time to celebrate, but you should also take care of your body.”

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