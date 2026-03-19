Eid 2026: How to reset the sleep schedule after Ramadan fasting ends

New Delhi:

After a month of late-night meals, early morning wake-ups, and a completely new routine, getting back into a regular sleep schedule can be more difficult than you might have imagined. For many, the days after Ramadan bring with them tiredness, irregular sleep, and the feeling of a slightly askew body clock.

The good news, however, is that you don’t have to make the transition abruptly. In fact, it works better when it is gradual.

Don’t try to reset everything overnight

It can be tempting to go back to your usual sleep time immediately, but that often does more harm than good. “Returning to a regular sleep pattern after Ramadan is a gradual process. It’s important to be kind to your body during this transition,” says Dr Arup Halder, Consultant Pulmonologist and Sleep Physician, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata.

Instead of making sudden changes, small adjustments tend to be more effective.

Shift your sleep timing step by step

One of the simplest methods for resetting your body clock is to adjust your bedtime.“‘I recommend shifting your bedtime earlier in small, manageable steps, about 15 to 30 minutes each night, rather than trying to change everything at once,” Dr Halder explains.

This allows your body to adjust while at the same time feeling that you are not forcing it.

Let morning sunlight do the work

Exposure to natural sunlight is also essential in regulating your body clock.“‘Getting some morning sunlight can help guide your body back to its natural rhythms,” Dr Halder explains. Even a short walk or spending a few minutes outdoors after waking up can make a noticeable difference over time.

Create a calm evening routine

The way you wind down at night matters just as much as when you go to bed. “In the evenings, creating a calm, screen-free routine can help ease the body into sleep,” says Dr Halder. Reducing screen time, dimming lights, and slowing down your pace in the last hour before bed can signal to your body that it’s time to rest.

Be mindful of food and caffeine

Post-Ramadan routines often include late or heavy meals, which can interfere with sleep. “Limiting heavy meals and caffeine before bedtime can make a big difference in improving sleep quality,” Dr Halder advises. Keeping dinner light and finishing it earlier in the evening can support better rest.

It is not about discipline; it is about patience. It is about making small changes to your life and helping your body adjust and get back into its normal rhythm. Once it does, good sleep is automatic.