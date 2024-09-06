Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Hartalika Teej 2024: Things to keep in mind while observing fast

Hartalika Teej, a significant festival for Hindu women, especially in North India, is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. It symbolises the union of the divine couple and is marked by fasting, prayers, and rituals aimed at ensuring marital bliss, prosperity, and the well-being of husbands. In 2024, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 6. Women across India, particularly in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, will observe this fast with utmost devotion. Here are some important things to keep in mind while observing the Hartalika Teej fast.

Fasting Rules and Guidelines

Hartalika Teej is a Nirjala Vrat, meaning a fast without water or food for the entire day. However, some women may modify the fasting rules based on their health conditions. Here are key considerations:

Strict Nirjala Fast: Traditionally, women observe a complete fast, refraining from both food and water for the entire day and night until the next morning.

Mental and Physical Preparation

Hartalika Teej requires physical stamina and mental strength. Here’s how to prepare:

Stay Hydrated Before the Fast: Drink ample water a day before to prevent dehydration. Eating hydrating fruits like watermelon and cucumber will also help maintain your energy levels.

Traditional Rituals and Offerings

Observing Hartalika Teej is not just about fasting but also about performing the traditional puja:

Idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati: Prepare clay or sand idols of the deities to invoke their blessings.

Health Considerations

Women who are pregnant, lactating, or have medical conditions should take extra precautions:

Consult a Doctor: If you have a medical condition like diabetes or low blood pressure, consult your doctor before deciding to fast.

Breaking the Fast (Parana)

The fast is broken the next day after offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Follow these steps for breaking the fast:

Morning Bath and Prayers: On the day after Hartalika Teej, take a ritualistic bath and offer the remaining food and flowers to the deities.

Community Celebrations

Hartalika Teej is also a time of joyous celebration:

Dress in Traditional Attire: Women often wear green sarees or suits symbolizing new life and fertility, along with adorning themselves in mehendi and bangles.

By observing these key points while fasting, women can make the most of their Hartalika Teej celebration in 2024. While the day requires devotion and discipline, it also strengthens the bonds of love, faith, and devotion, both within the family and with the divine.