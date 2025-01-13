Happy Pongal 2025: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with family and friends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Pongal 2025: Wishes, messages and images

Mostly observed in Tamil Nadu, Pongal is a vibrant and major harvest celebration. It is a four-day event that is normally held in mid-January, with this year's celebration taking place on January 14. Pongal celebrates the start of the sun's journey towards the northern hemisphere, heralding the arrival of longer days and harvest time. The celebration honors the sun god, Surya, and is a time to express gratitude for the abundant crop.

During Pongal, people paint their homes with beautiful Kolam designs, prepare traditional meals such as sakkarai pongal, and participate in activities such as cattle racing and bonfires. The celebration is a joyful occasion that draws families and communities together, instilling a sense of belonging and gratitude. To celebrate the occasion, here are some beautiful wishes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Pongal 2025: Wishes and Messages

May this Pongal bring all the goodness and prosperity you deserve. Bask in the festive spirit and celebrate with joy!

Pongal is a time to reflect on the gifts of nature. Let’s cherish these moments and make beautiful memories together.

May the Sun God bless you with good health, wealth, and a prosperous year ahead. Happy Pongal to you and your family!

Between beautiful kolams and auspicious decorations, let us meet, greet, and, of course, eat. Happy Pongal!

On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, may your home be filled with love, laughter, and a year full of success. Happy Pongal.

Happy Pongal 2025: Images

Happy Pongal 2025: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

As we offer thanks to the Sun God and nature, let’s embrace the joy of togetherness and the blessings of abundance this Pongal.

May this harvest festival diminish all your worries and fears from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal 2025!

Pongal is the celebration of the goodness of nature and the joy of a bountiful harvest. May you be blessed with both today and always.

May the divine blessings of Lord Surya and Lord Sankata bring you all the happiness and success in the world. Have a wonderful Pongal!

Wishing you success and happiness as you welcome the blessings of this harvest season. May your days shine as brightly as the Pongal celebrations!

