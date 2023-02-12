Happy Hug Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, SMS, HD Images & Wallpapers for WhatsApp & Facebook

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Hug Day 2023

Happy Hug Day 2023: Celebrated on the sixth day of Valentine’s Week, it falls on February 12 every year. The day celebrates hugging, a manifestation of love to express one's care, concerns and affection towards other people. Scientifically, a hug is an essential emotion that has the power to heal an individual. It reminds us that most hellbound problems can be cured by a mere hug. Equipped with the essence of love and care hugs are the non-verbal way of letting your loved ones know that you embrace their presence in your life.

Celebrate Hug Day 2023 by not just giving a warm hug but also by sharing beautiful quotes, meaningful messages, and images on social media platforms!

Happy Hug Day 2023: Wishes & Quotes

"Got a gift for you!

No cost! No batteries required! Tax free,

Performs silently, extremely personal!

Fully returnable!

Its a hug from ME to You!!"

There is something in a simple hug, That always warms the heart. It welcomes us back home, And makes it easier to say goodbye. Happy Hug Day!

I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words. – Ann Hood

If you have loved ones today, you should hug them. Memories cannot be hugged. – Maria Bastida

Koi Kahe Isse Jaadu Ki Jhappi,Koi Kahe Isse Pyaar..Mauka Khubsurat, Aa Gale Lagja Mere Yaar...Happy Hug Day ! Bole Toh Hug Day Mubarak

That’s what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you’re not so lovable. ― Deb Caletti

The good thing about hugs: when you give one, you get one too. – Diana Rowland

With age, you get to a place where you don’t want to knock people out. You just want to give people a hug. – Vin Diesel

Sending your way a warm Hug, just to let you know that I'm thinking of you. A very Happy Hug Day to you, honey!

Hug Day 2023: HD Images & Wallpapers for WhatsApp & Facebook

