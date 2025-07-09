Happy Guru Purnima 2025: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Vyasa Purnima Happy Guru Purnima 2025! Share heartfelt wishes, messages, and images with loved ones on this auspicious day. Find the perfect WhatsApp and Facebook status to honour your gurus.

New Delhi:

Guru Purnima, honoured yearly, has profound spiritual significance across cultures. This year's celebration will take place on July 10. The day celebrates Gautam Buddha's first sermon in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, which sparked the Dharmachakra movement. It is also known as Vyasa Purnima, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sage Veda Vyasa, the famed author of the Mahabharata and a symbol of wisdom and knowledge in Hindu culture. On this auspicious occasion, here are some special wishes, status updates, and notes to share with them and your favourite gurus.

Happy Guru Purnima 2025: Wishes and Messages

Happy Guru Purnima! May the light of your guru always guide you towards wisdom and peace.

On this sacred day, I bow to my guru with love and reverence. Happy Guru Purnima!

With heartfelt thanks on Guru Purnima—for your patience, kindness, and guidance.

May your life be blessed with the grace of your guru. Wishing you a peaceful Guru Purnima.

Happy Guru Purnima! Your guidance is the lighthouse leading me through life’s storms.

Happy Guru Purnima 2025: Images

(Image Source : SOCIAL)Happy Guru Purnima 2025

(Image Source : SOCIAL)Happy Guru Purnima 2025

(Image Source : SOCIAL)Happy Guru Purnima 2025

Happy Guru Purnima 2025: WhatsApp and Facebook Status