Happy Friendship Day 2024: Wishes, quotes, images, Whatsapp and Facebook status to share with your besties

Friendship Day is a special occasion to celebrate the beautiful bond shared with friends. It's a day to cherish the memories, express gratitude, and strengthen the connection. In 2024, Friendship Day falls on the first Sunday of August, which is August 4th. To help you spread love and joy, we’ve compiled a list of wishes, quotes, images, and status updates that you can share with your besties on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Happy Friendship Day 2024: Wishes and Messages

As we grow up, we outgrow many things. But outgrowing your friendship is out of the question. Happy friendship day, dear bestie!

No matter where life takes us, our friendship will always keep us tied together. Happy friendship day, my bestie!

Happy Friendship Day to my ride-or-die! Just remember, if we get caught, you’re deaf, and I don’t speak English!

Thanks for being the friend who never judges me, no matter how weird my Google search history gets. You’re a true friend!

Happy Friendship Day! You’re the friend I’d trust to delete my browsing history if something happened to me. Now that’s true friendship!

They say laughter is the best medicine for everything. I am glad I found you, my bestie and laughter therapist.

Nothing makes me happier than being with you. On this Friendship Day, let's promise to continue being silly and doing crazy things together.

Dear bestie, it's never easy to hang around with someone crazy. But for you, I am ready to do that all my life. Happy Friendship Day!

Thank you for making every day a little brighter with your presence. Happy Friendship Day

A true friend is someone who is always there for you, no matter the distance.

To the world, you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day 2024: Quotes

“A man's friendships are one of the best measures of his worth.” - Charles Darwin

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."- Mahatma Gandhi

"The only way to deal with the world is to face it. Friends, like life itself, are not easy to find."- Jawaharlal Nehru

"The heart is the only reality; it is the ultimate truth. Friendships are formed from this fundamental truth."- Rabindranath Tagore

"When you wish upon a star, it doesn't matter who you are. Friendship and dreams help to illuminate the dark."- Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

"The greatest sin is to think yourself weak. True friends are those who help you to recognize your strengths."- Swami Vivekananda

"A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself."- Ratan Tata

"You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist. True friends extend their hands with openness and trust."- Indira Gandhi

"Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one."- Javed Akhtar

"Friendship is not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything."- Amitabh Bachchan

Happy Friendship Day 2024: Whatsapp and Facebook status

“Happy Friendship Day to my ride-or-die. Thanks for always being there!”

“Friends are the family we choose. Happy Friendship Day!”

“Celebrating the best people in my life today. Happy Friendship Day!”

“Here’s to lifelong friendships and unforgettable memories. Happy Friendship Day!”

“Feeling blessed to have amazing friends like you. Happy Friendship Day!”

“A true friend is a treasure. Celebrating my amazing friends today. Happy Friendship Day!”

“To all my friends, near and far, thank you for being a part of my life. Happy Friendship Day!”

“Friendship is about finding people who are your kind of crazy. Happy Friendship Day to my crazy bunch!”

“On this Friendship Day, I want to thank my friends for filling my life with joy, laughter, and love.”

“Happy Friendship Day to the ones who make my life brighter just by being in it. Cheers to many more years of friendship!”

Happy Friendship Day 2024: Images

