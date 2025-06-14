Happy Father's Day 2025: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to share with your dad Show your dad some love on Father's Day 2025! Find heartfelt wishes, funny messages, and inspiring images to share. Make his day special with WhatsApp and Facebook statuses.

Father's Day 2025 is around the corner. On this day, fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers, and other father figures are honoured and celebrated on this particular day for their love, support, sacrifices, and contributions to their children, families, and society. Father's Day is a time to show your appreciation by giving presents, cards, words, or just spending time with your loved ones.

When is Father's Day celebrated?

Father's Day is traditionally observed on the third Sunday in June in various nations, including the United States, India, Canada, the United Kingdom, and others. Father's Day will be on June 15, 2025.

Happy Father's Day 2025: Wishes and Messages

To the best father ever, thank you for always being a pillar of support. Have a brilliant day! Happy Father's Day 2025!

Dad, your sacrifices and hard work inspire me every day. Thank you for being an extraordinary father. Happy Father's Day!

To the dad who never fails to make me smile, Happy Father's Day! You're simply amazing.

Happy Father’s Day! You’re more than a father—you’re a friend. Thank you for all that you’ve done for me.

Dad, you are my hero and my best friend. I thank you for being a special part of my life. Happy Father's Day!

Happy Father's Day 2025: Images

Happy Father's Day 2025: WhatsApp and Facebook status