Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status of Gurpurab

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: The festival, also known as Gurpurab or Guru Nanak ji’s Prakash Utsav, is celebrated on the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik. It is celebrated all across the globe on the birth of the first of the ten Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. "Gurpurab" is made of two words-- "Gur", which means Guru or master, and "Purab", which means parv in Hindi, meaning day. This year, Gurpurab is being celebrated on November 8, which is going to be observed as the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Since Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the flag bearer of virtue, equality, goodness, and love, he is considered one of the most religious thinkers ever.

Other than being a great preacher of love and goodness, he was also a great poet and his thoughts, views and words have been cataloged in the form of 974 poetic hymns in ‘Guru Granth Sahib’, the holy text of Sikhism. The place of his birth is popularly known as Nankana Sahib. The celebration of Gurpurab or the Prakash Utsav begins 15 days before his birth anniversary. It usually commence with Prabhat Pheris -- a early morning processions that begin at the Gurudwaras and proceed around the localities singing hymns.

Here's a curated list of best wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status to wish your family and friends on Guru Nanak Gurpurab:

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS and Status

-On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that Wahe Guru showers you with his blessings. Happy Gurpurab.

-May this Gurpurab bring Joy, Happiness and Prosperity in your life, Happy Gurpurab 2022.

-Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family.

-May Waheguru gives you whatever your heart wants and desire, Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

-I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this auspicious day of Gurpurab.

-May Guru Nanak birthday enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

-God is one, but he has countless forms. This Gurpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

-May the name of Waheguru Ji be enshrined in your life. A very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGurpurab quotes

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGurpurab quotes

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGurpurab quotes

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGurpurab quotes

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGurpurab quotes

Read More Lifestyle News