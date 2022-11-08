Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: How is Gurpurab celebrated? Know the history of sacred day of Prakash Utsav

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VAALVEINDIA Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is celebrated with much fervor across India and overseas. The auspicious day marks the birth of the first guru of Sikhism - Guru Nanak Dev. It falls on Kartik Purnima, the full moon date of Kartik month every year. In 2022, it is being observed on November 8, Tuesday. The day is also celebrated as Parkash Utsav.

All about Guru Nanak Dev, Know history of Gurpurab

Committed to the Divine from his childhood, Guru Nanak Dev was a man of peace who spent his life highlighting equality and tolerance. He was born in 1469 at Rai Bhoi di Talwandi village, now known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore in present-day Pakistan. Guru Nanak wrote many hymns, which were gathered in the Adi Granth by Guru Arjan. He visited pilgrimage sites throughout India. The main verses from the Guru Granth Sahib magnify that the architect of the universe is one. His verses also teach selfless service to humankind.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrations

Gurpurab celebrations begin with Prabhat Pheris (early morning processions) with devotees singing hymns two days prior to the festival and proceed to the localities. People observe Akhand Path by reciting Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs. Devotees also conduct Nagar kirtan a day before Guru Nanak's birth anniversary. The procession is led by five men, referred to as the Panj Pyare, holding the Sikh triangular flag, Nishan Sahib. The holy Guru Granth Sahib is placed in a palanquin during the procession and people sing hymns in groups and play traditional musical instruments. Prayers are held in Gurdwaras through the day on Gurpurab. The different aspects of the celebration go on till night and devotees partake langar. The langar food is considered auspicious and the kada prasad is the traditional prasad given on the auspicious occasion. Many people take part in Sewa and offer food on the special day.

-- with ANI inputs

