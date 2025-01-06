Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Send these wishes, messages and quotes to your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 wishes.

In 2025, the 358th birthday of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji will be celebrated on January 6. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti or Prakash Parv is an important festival of Sikhism, which is celebrated with reverence and enthusiasm. This festival is a source of inspiration not only for the Sikh community but for the whole society. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on December 22, 1666, in Patna, Bihar. He took over the throne of Guru at the age of just ten and became the tenth and last Guru of Sikhism. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated as a special festival for the Sikh community. On this day people remember the life and works of Guru Gobind Singh and take inspiration from him. Born in Patna, Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh is renowned for his significant contributions to Sikhism and the development of the Sikh community. Millions of people throughout the world are still motivated by his teachings. Also, people wish their loved ones on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. You can send these messages and quotes given here to your loved ones and wish them well.

Guru Gobind Singh was born on Paush Shukla Saptami in Patna Sahib, according to the Drik Panchang. Accordingly, Saptami Tithi will conclude today, January 6, 2025, at 6:23 PM, having started on January 5, 2025, at 8:15 PM.

Guru Gobind Singh Wishes and Messages

On this auspicious day, may you find strength to spread love and wisdom among people. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti! May his teachings encourage you to stay strong in tough times and encourage you to spread love.

May the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspire you to live a life full of love, bravery, and righteousness. Let us honour his legacy today and always. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

On this auspicious day of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s birth, may his teachings of courage, unity, and selflessness guide you towards a life filled with wisdom and peace. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

On the special occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Jayanti, may his divine grace empower you to overcome all challenges with courage and compassion. Have a blessed day!

Let us honour the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh Ji by spreading his teachings of love and compassion among people. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Guru Gobind Singh's Quotes

If you are strong, torture not the weak, and thus lay not the axe to thy empire.

Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword, lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck.

I tell the truth; listen to everyone. Only those who have loved will realise the Lord.

He alone is a man who keeps his word, not that he has one thing in the heart and another on the tongue.