Gudi Padwa 2023: Buying gold on this festival is auspicious; know why

Gudi Padwa 2023: People in India celebrate the Hindu New Year or Gudi Padwa with great enthusiasm. On this day, it is considered auspicious to buy gold. People say that no matter how expensive gold becomes, it is necessary to buy it today as it is considered auspicious to buy jewelry on Gudi Padwa.

Hindu New Year began today (March 22). It is also called Vikram Samvat 2080. In Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Gudi Padwa. It is believed that buying jewelry today is auspicious due to which a huge crowd of people was seen in gold and silver showrooms to buy silver ornaments. The people explained that such a tradition is going on on New Year's day for years, so on this day people do not care about the price of gold and silver. No matter how expensive or how cheap gold is, following their tradition, people definitely buy small or big gold items. Many people also buy gold and silver dolls which are worshipped on this day.

Gold traders say that despite the high price of gold, every person is going to buy something or the other, people do not care about the price on this day.

On the occasion of the Hindu New Year, a procession was also taken out by Hindu organizations in Sikar. Thousands of people associated with Hindu organizations were present in this procession. This procession has been taken out in Sikar city. Apart from this, the people of Sikar were present in the Shobha Yatra.

