Global Day of Parents 2024: Wishes, messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp status to share with your parents

The Global Day of Parents is celebrated annually on June 1st. Established by the United Nations in 2012, this special day recognises the crucial role parents play in the nurturing and protection of children. It offers a wonderful opportunity for individuals around the world to express gratitude and appreciation to their parents for their love, care, and support. In 2024, let’s make this day extra special by sharing heartfelt wishes, messages, quotes, and images on platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook to honour the invaluable contributions of parents.

Global Day of Parents 2024: Wishes and messages

I am so grateful to you, Mom and Dad, for your unwavering support and love. Happy Global Day of Parents 2024!

Happy Global Day of Parents! Thank you for being the guiding stars in my life. Your love and support have made all the difference.

On this special day, I want to say thank you for everything you’ve done for me. Happy Global Day of Parents!

To the most incredible parents, thank you for always believing in me and pushing me to be my best. Happy Global Day of Parents! I love you more than words can express.

Mom and Dad, you're the sunshine in my life. Thank you for your warmth, guidance, and unwavering love. Happy Global Day of Parents!

Every day is Parents' Day for me, but today is a special reminder to say how grateful I am. Happy Global Day of Parents!

Feeling incredibly grateful for your constant presence in my life. Happy Global Day of Parents!

Thanks for the countless bedtime stories, endless patience, and unwavering love. Happy Global Day of Parents!

Wishing a very Happy Global Day of Parents to you. We are truly fortunate to have you like parents who love us beyond all the conditions and reasons.

There are too many things you have given up to keep me happy to list them all. I’m grateful for everything you’ve done. Happy Global Day of Parents 2024!

Global Day of Parents 2024: Whatsapp and Facebook status

Happy Global Day of Parents to the most amazing parents anyone could ask for! Love you tons!

Celebrating the love and sacrifices of my amazing parents today. Happy Global Day of Parents!

Forever grateful for the love and guidance of my parents. Happy Global Day of Parents!

To the world's best parents, thank you for everything. Happy Global Day of Parents!

Happy Global Day of Parents to the most wonderful parents in the world! Your love and support mean everything to me.

Feeling blessed and grateful for my parents today. Happy Global Day of Parents!

On this Global Day of Parents, I celebrate the incredible love and care of my amazing parents. Thank you for everything!

Global Day of Parents 2024: Quotes

“Love is the chain whereby to bind a child to its parents.” - Abraham Lincoln

“Parents aren’t the people you come from. They’re the people you want to be, when you grow up.” - Jodi Picoult

“My heroes are and were my parents. I can’t see having anyone else as my heroes.” - Michael Jordan

“I knew I was blessed with a gift of having both parents.” - Kendrick Lamar

“My parents are my backbone. Still are. They're the only group that will support you if you score zero or you score 40.” - Kobe Bryant

Global Day of Parents 2024: Images

Image Source : FREEPIKGlobal Day of Parents 2024

Image Source : FREEPIKGlobal Day of Parents 2024

Image Source : SOCIALGlobal Day of Parents 2024

Image Source : SOCIALGlobal Day of Parents 2024