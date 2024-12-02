FSSAI classifies packaged drinking water under 'high risk' food categories: Know details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK FSSAI puts mineral water under 'high-risk' food categories.

With increasing concerns in recent times, packaged drinking water in India has become one of the major concerns, especially because of the fast-growing market of bottled water. Hence, regulatory bodies need to get more vigilant and severe about the issues in this particular sector. To put it more in perspective, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, FSSAI, took a step forward in announcing that packaged drinking water falls under the 'high risk' category of foods.

Let's understand first what 'high risk' means in the context of food. High-risk foods, as described by FSSAI, are those that pose a higher risk of food poisoning due to contamination, poor storage, or poor handling. Therefore, it calls for more stringent regulations and surveillance of such food products before it is safe for consumption.

In its order, the FSSAI said, "As a consequence of the omission of the mandatory Bureau of India (BIS) certification for certain products, it has been decided that 'Packaged Drinking Water and Mineral Water' will be treated under 'High-Risk Food Categories."

The order dated November 29 also mentions that food items that are listed under the 'High Risk' group undergo mandatory risk inspections. The order also stated that a BIS certification has been removed which was earlier mandatory and now inspection for processors and manufacturers is a must.

The FSSAI order also added, "It is reiterated that all centrally licensed manufacturers under high-risk food categories shall get their business audited annually by an FSSAI-recognized third-party food safety auditing agency. The list of high-risk food categories now also includes packaged drinking water and mineral water."

