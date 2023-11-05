THIS popular Kerala food vlogger dies by suicide

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Popular as Rahul's Food Scenes, Kerala food vlogger Rahul N Kutty is no more. In a shocking incident, Rahul died by suicide on Saturday. Reports said he was found hanging at his residence at Udayathumvathil at Panangad, Kochi. The 33-year-old was found hanging in his room at around 1.50 am following which his family rushed him to a hospital.

For those unversed, Rahul was a part of the popular food handle, Eat Kochi Eat. Extending condolences to his family, the official page of Eat Kochi Eat wrote, "We are extremely devastated to share with you all that our beloved Rahul N Kutty has passed away. Kindly keep him in your prayers and wish we & his family find the strength to bear the loss of this beautiful soul."

Take a look at Eat Kochi Eat's post here:

Apart from his association with Eat Kochi Eat, Rahul had a personal food handle with the name, Rahul's Food Scenes, where he would share about food, travel, and more. His last post was made three weeks ago where he gave a glimpse of his long drive during the rain. The video then showed him enjoying a hot cup of tea by the beach. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Rain + Drive + Chai + Beach."

Watch the video here:

Rahul's followers expressed their shock on his last post. One user wrote, "What happened?any one..any idea.. can't digest the fact...first thought it was some prank." Another user wrote, "Hard to believe that he committed suicide..Only god knows what goes on these so called celebrity people's mind ..they seem so happy and cheerful in their videos."

"IP Brother...one of three Best Food Vloggers out there..the Heart and Soul of Eat Kochi Eat," the third one commented.

Meanwhile, the reports said the Panangad police have registered a case of unnatural death.

