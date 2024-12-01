Follow THESE DIY hacks to keep your blazer, woollen clothes clean and smell-free without dry cleaning

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow THESE DIY hacks to keep your blazer

Blazers, especially those worn in the office, are an important part of any professional dress. But getting them dry cleaned repeatedly is a very expensive and time-consuming task. Also, getting them dry cleaned every time can also spoil the quality of their fabric. In such a situation, the question arises as to how to keep the blazer clean and fragrant for a long time. If you are also struggling with this problem, then some easy home remedies can help you.

1. Expose it to sunlight

The simplest way to keep the blazer clean and odor-free is to expose it to sunlight from time to time. Sometimes, due to moisture and sweat, a strange smell starts coming from the blazer. To remove this, turn the blazer upside down and spread it in the sun. Keep in mind that do not keep it in direct sunlight for a long time, as this can fade the color of the fabric. It is better to keep it in mild morning sunlight or a shaded place.

2. Spray baking soda

If the blazer is smelling, then use baking soda. For this, prepare a spray by mixing a little baking soda in water and sprinkle it lightly on the blazer. After spraying, let it dry and then clean it with a clean brush or vacuum cleaner. Baking soda is very effective in absorbing the smell and giving freshness to the clothes.

3. Be careful while ironing

There should be a correct way to iron the blazer. Do not use the iron directly on the blazer. Instead, mix a little detergent in water, then dip a clean cloth in it and squeeze it. Spread it on the blazer and then press it. This will prevent stains on the blazer and the shine of the cloth will also remain.

4. Use fabric freshener

Nowadays, many types of fabric fresheners are available in the market, which give freshness and good fragrance to the clothes. Spray them lightly on the blazer and hang it in the open for some time. This will not only make the blazer odour-free, but will also give it a fresh fragrance.

5. Clean the stains like this

If there is a stain on the blazer, then there is no need to wash it completely. Soak a clean cloth or cotton in mild soap water and rub the stain gently. Keep in mind that do not rub the stained area vigorously, otherwise the cloth may get damaged. After this, press the blazer lightly with a dry cloth, so that excess water comes out.

6. Use a hand streamer

A hand streamer is also a great option to keep the blazer clean and fresh. It not only removes wrinkles from the blazer but also helps in removing light odor and bacteria. It is very easy to use and does not harm the fabric.

7. Adopt soft cleaning

Avoid harsh cleaning to keep the blazer as new for a long time. Adopt the method of light and soft cleaning. For this, do not use a hard brush or excess water in any cleaning process.

Why is proper care necessary?

Blazer is like an investment, which is important to keep good for a long time. If you adopt the above tips, not only will the life of your blazer increase, but it will always remain clean and fragrant. There will be no need for frequent dry cleaning and money will also be saved.

So the next time your blazer gets stained or has a slight odor, try these easy remedies and keep your blazer as new.

