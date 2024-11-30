Wake up with swollen eyes during winter season? Here's 5 tips to reduce puffiness

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 tips to get rid of puffy eyes

In the winter season, most people's eyes get swollen as they wake up in the morning. However, the eyes become normal after some time. But people remain quite troubled in the morning. Just as dry air dries your skin, it also affects your eyes in the same way. There are many other factors as well, which can cause swelling of your eyes in winter, such as cool dry air, seasonal allergies, dry eyes, and more.

Here are some special tips you can follow to reduce swelling of the eyes:

1. Wear sunglasses

If you go outside on a cold, windy day, wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the drying effects of the wind as well as reduce the effects of UV light on your eyes.

2. Increase fluid intake

It is very important to stay hydrated to reduce eye swelling and protect it from dryness. Water and other hydrating fluids help your body to stay fully hydrated, which also keeps your eyes hydrated. So do not reduce water intake in winter, drink an adequate amount of water on a routine basis.

3. Try a hot compress

Use a warm, soft compress for dry eyes, it helps reduce the secretion of tears. By applying a warm washcloth to each eye for two to three minutes, you can help your eyes retain moisture. This tip provides instant relief from itching, burning, and swollen eyes. It is one of the best ways to treat dry eye symptoms.

4. Give rest to the eyes

Limit your screen time as much as possible. If you work on a laptop, take a 20-second break every 20 minutes. Also, take a 10-minute walk every 2 hours and rest your eyes. Staring at the screen for too long can also cause swelling in your eyes.

5. A healthy diet is important

Nutritious food rich in vitamins and minerals helps your eyes stay healthy. Eat foods like carrots, spinach, fish, and almonds, all of which are extremely beneficial for your eyes. When the eyes are completely healthy, the risk of inflammation is reduced.

