Flying festive: Air India offers vrat-friendly meals during Navratri 2025 Air India is serving a special Navratri vrat menu on all ex-India flights, offering fasting-friendly dishes like sabudana khichdi, singhade ki poori, and phalahari kheer. Passengers can now enjoy festive flavours and satvik meals in the skies during Navratri 2025.

New Delhi:

Festivals in India are incomplete without food, and Navratri is no exception. As millions prepare for nine days of devotion and fasting, meals take centre stage in maintaining energy, joy, and tradition. To bring this festive feeling into the skies, Air India has rolled out a special Navratri vrat-friendly menu for passengers.

Just in time for Navratri, the carrier has introduced a carefully designed vrat-friendly menu that is a balance of tradition, flavour, and comfort for passengers. Till 30 September 2025, the menu is meant to make flights as celebratory as being at home. Designed with traditional ingredients used while fasting and comforting flavours, this menu ensures passengers don't miss a bit of festival spirit while flying.

What's on the Navratri menu?

The menu is a delectable combination of fasting essentials and indulgent innovations. Passengers may relish classics such as Sabudana Khichdi with Salli, Vratwale Shahi Aloo, Singhade Ki Poori, Sabudana Wada, Malai Paneer Tikka, Tale Aloo Ki Chaat, Khatta Meetha Sitaphal, Samak Jeera Rice, and the sweet highlight, Phalahari Kheer. Seasonal fruits and vrat-compliant curd seal the experience, ensuring passengers have healthy choices during travel.

Special touches for Navratri flyers

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AIRINDIA)Special Navratri meals now available on Air India flights

The menu has been made inclusive of all the fasting requirements, with the Satvik traditions in mind. Not just the food, presentation and service have also been made in conformity with the festive spirit so that the experience feels like a part of the Navratri celebration process itself.

Available on all ex-India flights

The Navratri spread will be available on all ex-India flights throughout the nine-day festival period.

A festive dining experience in the skies

Every dish is carefully designed to meet fasting traditions while still delivering the warm, world-class hospitality that Air India is known for. This thoughtful initiative makes the flight feel like a continuation of the celebration, with flavours that connect passengers to home.

Special touches for Navratri flyers

The menu has been designed to be inclusive of all fasting needs, keeping in mind the Satvik traditions. And beyond the food, presentation, and service have also been designed to capture the celebratory atmosphere so that the travel is all part of the Navratri experience.

Offer on all ex-India flights

The Navratri spread will be offered on all ex-India flights throughout the nine-day festival period. Whether travelling for work, family visits, or festive getaways, passengers can expect a wholesome dining experience that honours both tradition and taste.

With this initiative, Air India continues to merge its legacy of Indian hospitality with festive cultural experiences.

Also read: Sabudana, potatoes and more: The vrat foods you need to limit this Navratri