Fitness influencer dies in sleep after rapid weight gain experiment: What went wrong

At just 30 years old, Dmitry Nuyanzin, a fitness coach and social-media influencer from Orenburg, Russia, tragically lost his life while attempting what he envisioned as a bold fitness “experiment.”

What began as a public challenge to gain a large amount of weight quickly, only to then lose it as part of a weight-loss program demonstration, ended in a heartbreaking cardiac arrest.

A weight-gain challenge gone wrong

Dmitry reportedly spent several weeks consuming massive amounts of junk food, often exceeding 10,000 calories per day. His diet, made public via social media, included pastries and half a cake for breakfast; huge portions of mayonnaise-covered dumplings for lunch; burgers and multiple pizzas for dinner; and snacks of crisps or chips throughout the day.

His stated goal: to gain at least 50 pounds (22–25 kg), then publicly showcase a rapid “before-and-after” transformation using his own fitness and nutrition program. By November 18, he reportedly weighed over 100 kg (231 lbs), having already added more than 13 kg in a month.

When ambition collided with risk

Though he promoted the challenge confidently online — even promising a cash reward to followers who lost 10% of their body weight using his program by New Year’s — the toll on his body soon became evident. Within days of cancelling his training sessions and announcing he would visit a doctor, Dmitry died in his sleep of a fatal cardiac arrest.

His passing has sent shockwaves through the fitness community, especially because he was young, fit, and had a seemingly promising career ahead of him.

A painful lesson for all: Extreme “fits” can backfire

For many of his followers and onlookers, Dmitry’s death has become a grim cautionary tale. What was intended as an inspiring transformation turned into a tragic reminder: rapid weight gain (or loss), extreme diets, and high-calorie binge-eating carry serious health risks — particularly heavy strain on the cardiovascular system.

As comments on social media mourned his loss — “Instead of losing the weight, he lost his life” — many also called for greater responsibility and caution when undertaking or promoting drastic body-modification experiments in the name of fitness.

