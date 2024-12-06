Eklavya Prasad's 'Visual Katha Series' explores the ever-lasting struggle of North Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Eklavya Prasad's 'Visual Katha Series of North Bihar'.

'Portraits of Persistence: Enduring Communities of North Bihar' exhibition: A unique and thought-provoking photography exhibition was inaugurated at the IIC Annexe in New Delhi on December 5, 2024. Part of Eklavya Prasad's 'Visual Katha Series', the series aims to capture the resilient spirit and cultural heritage of various communities in different parts of India.

Eklavya Prasad, a social development professional and a photographer, who has travelled extensively through the countryside of North Bihar to tell the stories of the place and its people, has put together the photography exhibition that is a culmination of years of effort in understanding and telling the stories of these long-enduring communities. The exhibition sheds light on their struggles and triumphs as they navigate the relentless cycle of annual flooding. Through a curated collection of evocative photographs, the series explores the varied typologies of floods in North Bihar.

The exhibition was formally opened by Sunita Narain, Director General of the Centre for Science and Environment, amidst an engaging gathering of art enthusiasts, social development professionals, environmentally sensitive people, and media professionals.

While walking through IIC Annexe, the photography on display had an immense potential to attract one's attention. These photographs tell stories, stories of resolute living, stories of perseverance and hope. Portraits, in the exhibition, capture fishermen, boatmen, farmers, and weavers from various communities in a glimpse of their lives as well as the hardships they faced during the flood.

The most captivating photograph in the exhibition is that of a temporary rainwater harvesting system. In their pursuit to survive, they rely on a makeshift water supply during their struggle. The photograph captures the innocence and determination of the people of North Bihar, symbolizing their community's struggle for survival.

Another striking photograph is the one showing a woman making a temporary home using bamboo in the flood-affected area. This photograph perfectly captures the spirit of persistence and determination of the North Bihar community.

Eklavya Prasad captures both the visible and inner forms of these groups through photography and has managed to click on their feelings, struggles and triumphs. In particular, through his 'Visual Katha Series' he very much proves how art can be used to create consciousness and transform things in society.

The Visual Katha series is open to the public from December 6 to December 12, 2024, between 11:00 AM and 7:00 PM daily at the Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, New Delhi. Visitors are encouraged to experience this compelling visual narrative that shines a light on resilience, adaptation, and the ongoing challenges faced by flood-affected communities.

