Eklavya Prasad's series 'Portraits of Persistence...' to display an untold story of North Bihar's resilience

Art is a powerful medium that can capture the essence of a community, its struggle, and its triumph. The medium has the power of telling a story. One such powerful visual story will be displayed through Eklavya Prasad's 'Visual Katha' on 'Portraits of Persistence, and Enduring Communities of North Bihar' – a series of photographs. The series will be open for display from December 6 to 12 at the Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, between 11 am to 7 pm.

Photographer Eklavya Prasad, over the years, has captured the life struggles and battles of numerous communities that struggle to stay afloat in North Bihar. The artist captured their spirit, tenacity, and the eternal strive to seek a better life.

Bihar is one of the most populous states in India, with a rich culture, ancient history, and beautiful landscapes. But it is also known for its poverty, illiteracy, and social inequalities. The communities Eklavya Prasad has captured through his lens are often marginalised and neglected by society. But through his photographs, he brings their stories to the forefront and sheds light on their existence and struggles.

The 'Portraits of Persistence' are not photographs; they are visual kathas or stories that speak to the viewers. Each photograph tells a different story – a story of hope, determination, and perseverance. One cannot help but feel moved by these powerful images.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on December 5, 2024, at 6:00 pm by Sunita Narain, Director General, Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi. Dr Krishna S Vatsa, a member of the National Disaster Management Authority, New Delhi, will also grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Who is Eklavya Prasad?

Eklavya Prasad is a social development professional and a photographer, known for capturing and narrating the complexities of rural landscapes and communities confronting environmental adversity. With over 29 years in social development, he has been instrumental in documenting the interactions between people, water, and the environment, using photography to raise awareness and foster community-centred solutions to water insecurity, sanitation technology for flood-prone areas, and contextual climate resilience.

Eklavya Prasad captures more than the physical aspects of these communities through his photographs; he also goes to their emotional and spiritual level. He captures their struggle, dreams, and aspirations to give voice to those usually overlooked by society.