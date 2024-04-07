Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: 5 ways to stay healthy and active during festive season

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: 5 ways to stay healthy and active

As Eid-ul-Fitr is around the corners, Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. It's a time of joy, gratitude, and family gatherings filled with delicious food and festivities. However, it can also be a challenging time for maintaining a healthy lifestyle amidst the abundance of rich foods and sweets. By following simple tips from moderation and hydration to physical activity and mindful eating, you can enjoy the festivities while maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. Here are five simple tips to keep in mind during this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Moderation is Key

While it's tempting to indulge in all the decadent dishes and sweets that are traditional during Eid-ul-Fitr, it's essential to practise moderation. Enjoy your favourite foods in small portions and be mindful of your overall calorie intake. Opt for healthier cooking methods like grilling, baking, or steaming rather than deep-frying, and choose lean meats and plenty of vegetables to balance your meals.

Stay Hydrated

With the summer heat often coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr, it's crucial to stay hydrated throughout the day, especially after a month of fasting. Drink plenty of water and avoid sugary beverages like soda and sweetened juices. Coconut water and refreshing fruit-infused water are excellent alternatives that will keep you hydrated without adding extra calories.

Prioritise Physical Activity

Don't let the festivities derail your exercise routine. Aim to incorporate physical activity into your daily schedule, whether it's going for a morning walk, participating in outdoor games with family and friends, or joining a post-dinner stroll around the neighbourhood. Regular exercise not only helps burn off excess calories but also boosts your mood and energy levels.

Choose Healthy Alternatives

Get creative with your Eid-ul-Fitr menu by incorporating healthier alternatives to traditional dishes. Instead of heavy desserts laden with sugar and fat, opt for fruit salads, yogurt parfaits, or homemade sorbets. Replace fried snacks with baked or air-fried versions, and use whole grains like quinoa or brown rice in place of refined carbohydrates.

Practise Mindful Eating

Take the time to savour and enjoy each bite of your meals during Eid-ul-Fitr. Eat slowly, paying attention to the flavours and textures of the food, and stop when you feel comfortably full. Avoid mindless snacking while socialising or watching TV, as it can lead to overeating. By practising mindful eating, you'll not only appreciate your food more but also be more in tune with your body's hunger and satiety signals.

