Planning to eat eggs daily? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains what 2 weeks of consumption can do

New Delhi:

Eggs have always been one of those foods people keep coming back to. Simple, affordable, and packed with nutrients. They’re known for their high protein content, help with muscle growth, and tend to keep you full for longer. Easy to add to daily meals too.

But the question still pops up. Can you eat eggs every day without it affecting your metabolism? Or is there a limit people should be careful about? Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, tried to answer this by breaking down what happens if you eat eggs daily for 14 days.

What happens when you eat eggs every day for 14 days

1. Brain function may get a boost

“Eggs are rich in choline… Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter which is important for memory and focus,” Dr Sethi said.

Eggs are rich in choline, which plays a key role in brain health. It helps produce acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter linked to memory and focus. So regular intake could support cognitive function over time.

2. Cholesterol profile may improve

“In many people, eggs can actually increase HDL (high-density lipoprotein), the good cholesterol,” the gastroenterologist shared.

There’s often hesitation around eggs because of cholesterol. But that concern isn’t always accurate. According to Dr Sethi, eating eggs regularly can actually improve cholesterol levels.

3. Eye health gets added support

“Egg yolks contain lutein and zeaxanthin. These are the antioxidants that help filter high-energy blue light and support eye health,” he explained.

Egg yolks contain important antioxidants that help protect the eyes and support long-term vision health.

4. Skin, hair and nails may benefit

“Eggs are rich in sulphur-containing amino acids… It helps the body to produce keratin,” the expert noted.

Eggs also contain sulphur-rich amino acids. These help the body produce keratin, a protein essential for maintaining healthy skin, hair and nails.

Vegetarian alternatives to eggs for protein

“Soy-based foods such as tofu, tempeh and edamame are the closest plant-based protein equivalent to eggs,” Dr Sethi stated.

For those who don’t consume eggs, there are plant-based options that come close in terms of protein. Soy-based foods like tofu, tempeh and edamame are among the closest alternatives.

Why eating whole eggs matters more than just egg whites

Even when eggs become a regular part of someone’s diet, a lot of people still lean towards egg whites. Mostly out of concern around cholesterol in the yolk. It’s been labelled as something to avoid for years. But that idea doesn’t really hold up medically. Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist and functional medicine expert with over four decades of experience, addressed this in an Instagram post on February 7.

“Egg whites, on their own, are an inflammatory protein,” he said, adding that eggs work as a complete food only when the yolk is included.

“The yolk, in particular, has been blamed because of its cholesterol content, but it actually holds most of the egg’s nutrients. Compared to egg whites, the yolk provides far more vitamin A, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids,” he explained.

He also pointed out that cholesterol itself is often misunderstood.

“It’s essential for cell structure, hormone production, brain function, and a healthy immune system,” he added.

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