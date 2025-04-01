Easter 2025: Check here the date, significance of Good Friday and Easter Sunday Good Friday and Easter Sunday dates change every year. Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon which happens on or after the spring equinox. Depending on the date of Easter, the date of Good Friday is determined. Read on to know the date of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Easter is an important festival that is celebrated by Christians across the world. It marks the resurrection of Jesus. Easter is celebrated on Sunday and it marks the end of the Holy Week that begins with Palm Sunday, a week before Easter. On the other hand, Good Friday is the day when Jesus was crucified and it takes place on the Friday before Easter Sunday.

The date of Good Friday and Easter Sunday changes every year. Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon which happens on or after the spring equinox. However, if the full moon day falls on a Sunday, Easter is celebrated the next Sunday. Depending on the date of Easter, the date of Good Friday is determined. Read on to know the date of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Good Friday and Easter Sunday 2025 date

The full moon day after the spring equinox will take place on April 12 which is a Saturday. This means Good Friday will be observed on April 18 and eventually Easter Sunday will be celebrated on April 20.

Good Friday Significance

Good Friday is a significant day in the Christian calendar as it commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday and is considered a day of fasting, prayer and reflection. Jesus' sacrifice on the cross is seen as an act that forgives the sins of humanity and offers salvation.

Easter Sunday Significance

Easter Sunday is a significant holiday in the Christian calendar as it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. The resurrection is seen as a triumph over sin and death and is celebrated as a symbol of hope, renewal, and eternal life. It is also referred to as a time of "rebirth" and "renewal," and is marked by traditions such as decorating eggs, exchanging gifts and spending time with family and friends.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2025: Follow these tips to take care of your body after month-long Ramzan fasting