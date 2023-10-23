Dussehra 2023: 7 ways to identify adulterated sweets

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 ways to identify adulterated sweets

The festive spirit is in full swing, and we can hardly contain our excitement! People across the globe will come together tomorrow (October 24) to celebrate Dussehra 2023. It's that special time of the year when we exchange gifts and gather with our families and friends to enjoy delicious meals and, of course, indulge in sweets. Traditional sweets and mithais are an essential part of this celebration, including favourites like kaju katli, kalakand, motichoor, and besan ke laddoo. We've all been guilty of overindulging in these festive treats.

As a result of our love for these sweets, sweet shops all over the country are brimming with a delightful variety of options. You might find yourself spoiled for choice when you step into these shops. Have you ever wondered how they manage to meet the growing demand for these mouthwatering mithais? Have you ever considered the ingredients that go into the bulk of the sweets you buy?

Unfortunately, the reality is that many sweet shops compromise on quality, often through adulteration, especially in milk-based sweets. Adulteration tends to be more prevalent during the festive season. However, identifying adulterated sweets can be quite challenging since not all adulterants are easily detectable. In this article, India TV will provide you with seven ways to help you identify sweets that may have been tampered with or altered.



Inspect the Packaging: Take a close look at the packaging. If it appears damaged, improperly sealed, or of low quality, it could be a sign of a problem. Trustworthy brands usually use secure and professional packaging. Use Your Senses: Pay attention to your sense of smell and taste. If the sweets have an unusual or unpleasant odor or taste, it might be an indication of adulteration. Authentic sweets usually have a distinct and pleasant aroma. Look at the Texture and Appearance: Examine the sweets for their texture and appearance. If they seem overly shiny, brightly colored, or have an inconsistent texture, it could be a sign that something is not right. Check the Labels and Branding: Be wary of sweets with misspelt labels, incorrect brand logos, or packaging that looks unprofessional. Reputable manufacturers take pride in their branding and labelling. Consider the Price and Source: If the price of the sweets seems too good to be true, it might be a warning sign. Extremely cheap sweets from unfamiliar or untrustworthy sources are more likely to be adulterated. Read the Ingredient List: Always review the list of ingredients. If you come across unfamiliar or suspicious ingredients, it's a clear red flag. Legitimate sweets usually have a simple and recognizable list of ingredients. Choose Reliable Sources: When buying sweets, opt for well-known and established sweet shops or brands. Reputable sellers are more likely to offer genuine, unadulterated products.

