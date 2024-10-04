Do you want to enhance cardiovascular well-being? Include meaningful work in your daily routine

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Meaningful work has a positive impact on heart health.

Doing good deeds will have a very deep impact on the health of the heart. Helping those in distress, showing a random act of kindness like smiling at someone, holding the door open, or complimenting someone, donating and charity for the needy, volunteering for any cause for the community, planting a tree, helping friends and family members, mentoring someone can help you to keep the heart healthy. These good deeds will take the case along a very long way, helping you improve the quality of your life.

Understanding how meaningful work affects your heart

Meaningful work leads to nurturing the heart. Emotionally and physically, people who work on things that align well with their values tend to be happy and feel satisfied, which reduces stress hormones in the body and blood pressure is as well reduced hence keep the heart healthy and prevent heart attacks.

If one is doing any meaningful work, he/she will be able to remain stress-free and reduce anxiety and depression which is helpful for the heart. According to research, employees who are satisfied with their work may also have lower levels of stress, which has a direct effect on cardiovascular health. Stress often leads to bad habits such as unhealthy eating, and physical inactivity. Those people who focus their passion on productive projects construct a resistance to stressors that could otherwise increase blood pressure and cholesterol. In addition, one should remain calm and composed so that they do not get stressed or anxious.

The heart of those people tends to be full of energy and optimism due to such fulfilling activities since they show few cases of smoking or excessive drinking and save the heart.

When we spoke to Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, he said that meaningful work is good for the heart as scientists believe that people with high purpose are more likely to make healthier choices, exercise regularly, and be less stressed out. Thus, one will need to work towards aligning his or her daily tasks with a volunteer cause close to his or her heart or the inclusion of wellness initiatives in the workplace culture. Strong relationships with coworkers can bring emotional support, reduce isolation, and improve heart health.