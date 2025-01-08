Do you go for morning walk? Know how long you should do it and what should be the speed

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how long you should go for a walk in the morning and what should be the speed.

People who go for morning walks can avoid many diseases. Morning walking increases the metabolic rate of the body, which can help you avoid many diseases. It helps in preventing many lifestyle diseases from weight loss to diabetes. But, while doing morning walks, we tend to forget a few rules due to which the body does not get its full benefit. So, today we will learn about some essential things related to the morning walk, how long should the morning walk be and what should be paid special attention to during this time.

While doing a morning walk, pay maximum attention to this thing:

You need to pay a lot of attention to this while doing a morning walk. First of all, you should pay special attention to brisk walking during morning walks. During this, you should pay attention to what is the speed of your breathing and what is the speed of your walking. So, pay attention to your walking speed during morning walks.

What should be the speed during a walk?

For example, brisk walking can range from 13 to 20 minutes per mile or 3.0 to 4.5 mph. At this speed, you should breathe quite heavily. By paying attention to this, you can get all the benefits of walking, such as weight loss, sugar control and fat loss. So, walk but also pay special attention to these things.

How long should a morning walk be?

According to WebMD, most studies show that walking for 20 to 30 minutes every day is necessary; otherwise, the body does not benefit from it. Walking for 20 to 30 minutes continuously five days a week has extensive benefits. If you do less than this, then it does not affect the body's activities as much as it should, such as blood circulation or metabolic rate.

