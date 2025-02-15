Do you drink water on an empty stomach? Here's why you should include this habit in your routine

Follow us on Image Source : CANVA Know why you should drink water on an empty stomach

Your morning routine is important and it sets the tone for the entire day. People have started to include different types of morning drinks in their routine. While these are beneficial, they forget to drink water. Water is important and can benefit your health in several ways.

Before you drink or eat anything in the morning, it is important that you drink a glass of water every day. Like drinking water throughout the day is important, it is also crucial that you drink water first thing in the morning. Here are some of the reasons why drinking water in the morning benefits your health.

Boosts Metabolism

Drinking water first thing in the morning can help kickstart your metabolism. When you drink water on an empty stomach, it helps your digestive system to function properly, thereby, helping you burn more calories throughout the day.

Hydrates the Body

After hours of sleep, your body tends to get dehydrated. When you drink water after waking up, it helps to rehydrate your body, thereby, replenishing fluids and making sure different organs function efficiently.

Flushes Out Toxins

Water helps to flush out toxins from the body, especially after a night's rest. When you drink water on an empty stomach, it aids in kidney function and eliminates waste products from the body.

Improves Skin Health

Drinking water first thing in the morning can help you get better skin. Staying hydrated helps to keep your skin moisturised, improves skin elasticity and can also help reduce the appearance of blemishes, wrinkles and fine lines.

Supports Digestion

Water plays an important role in digestion. When you drink water on an empty stomach, it helps in the smooth functioning of the digestive system. It can also help prevent constipation and bloating.

