Do you check your phone immediately after waking up? Beware of these harmful effects of screen

In today's digital age, it's become second nature for most of us to check our phones immediately after waking up. Whether it's to turn off our alarms or to catch up on social media notifications, our phones have become an integral part of our morning routines. However, have you ever stopped to think about the potential harm that this habit may be causing? With the increasing use of screens in our daily lives, it's important to be aware of the harmful effects they can have on our well-being.

Harmful effects of checking your phone first thing in the morning:

The first and most obvious effect of checking our phones right after waking up is the impact on our mental well-being. As soon as we open our eyes, we are bombarded with emails, messages, and social media updates, causing us to feel overwhelmed and anxious before we even start our day.

The blue light emitted from our screens has been linked to disrupting our sleep patterns. The artificial blue light from screens is known to suppress the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates our sleep-wake cycle.

Excessive screen time also hurts our productivity. By starting our day by scrolling through social media or checking emails, we are setting ourselves up for distraction and procrastination. Our brains are easily drawn to new information and stimuli, making it difficult for us to focus on the tasks at hand. This can lead to decreased productivity and a feeling of being unaccomplished at the end of the day.

Checking our phones first thing in the morning also sets the tone for the rest of the day. By exposing ourselves to the negativity and stress of social media or work emails, we are more likely to carry those emotions with us throughout the day. This can affect our mood, energy levels, and overall well-being.

So, to break this harmful habit, we need to set a specific time during the day to check our emails and social media. Also, we need to incorporate a few activities in the morning like reading, exercise, etc.

