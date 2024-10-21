Diwali 2024: Inauspicious things not to buy before Deepavali celebration

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Inauspicious things not to buy before the Deepavali celebration.

Every year, the festival of Deepawali is celebrated on the Amavasya date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. On this day, Lord Ganesha and Kuber Dev are worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi. It is a religious belief that on the day of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi comes to visit the earth and, pleased with her devotees, showers her infinite blessings on them. In such a situation, people adopt various measures to please Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. On the one hand, people decorate their homes and temples with colourful lights, festoons and flowers. On the other hand, Lakshmi ji is also worshipped ritually on the day of Diwali. If you also want the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi to remain in your house, then do not bring these things to your house even by mistake before Diwali. Also, if you have old shoes and slippers in the house, then throw them away immediately. Know about the inauspicious items you should not buy before Diwali.

Sharp things

Before Diwali, do not make the mistake of bringing sharp and pointed objects to your house. Sharp objects like scissors, knives, iron etc. It is said that bringing these things home increases negativity, which leads to unrest in the house. This can also affect the financial condition of your house.

Black coloured things

Diwali festival holds special importance in Hinduism. In such a situation, do not bring any black-coloured things to your home. Also, avoid purchasing black coloured clothes right now.

Oil and ghee

Avoid buying oil and ghee before Diwali because it is associated with the planet Rahu. It is believed that buying these things during the Diwali celebration might attract financial losses and misfortune.

Sour stuff

One should not buy sour items before Diwali. One should not buy lemons, pickles etc. during this time. It is said that by bringing these home, a person may have to face financial problems.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

