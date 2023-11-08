Diwali 2023: This is Why We Pray Lord Ganesha First

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's why Lord Ganesha is worshipped first

There are only a few days left for the festival of Diwali to begin. People have already started preparing for the festival vigorously. On Diwali, people light lamps, eat homecooked food and feed sweets, Lakshmi-Ganesh is worshiped at home and everyone celebrates by wishing each other a happy Diwali. But do you know why Lord Ganesha is worshipped first not only on Diwali but on every special occasion? According to Hindu mythology, there is a significant story of how Lord Ganesha became 'Pratham Pujya'. Let's learn about it now.

Story behind Lord Ganesha becoming the Pratham Pujya God for Hindus

According to the legend, once before going for a bath, Mother Parvati created a beautiful boy from the dirt of her body and named him Ganesha. Parvati Ji ordered the boy not to let anyone come inside. When Lord Shiva came back to his abode from a long tapasya and wished to see Maa Parvati. However, he was stopped by the child. Shiv ji explained a lot to Ganesh that Parvati is his wife. But the little boy was too adamant to listen to anyone.

Later Lord Shiva got very angry and he cut Ganesh's neck with his trident and went inside. Then Goddess Parvati got angry after learning the truth, she assumed the fierce form and announced that she would destroy the Earth if her husband failed to bring her son back to life. Lord Shiva tried a lot to convince Maa Parvati but she did not agree. All the gods gathered and tried to persuade the goddess too but she did not agree.

Also Read: Why do we celebrate Govardhan Puja?

Then Lord Shiva asked Lord Vishnu to bring the head of a child whose mother was sleeping facing her back to the child. Vishnu ji immediately ordered Lord Garuda to search for such a child and bring his neck immediately. After a long search, he found only one elephant who was sleeping with her back towards her child. Lord Garuda immediately took the head of that child and came to Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva placed that head on Lord Ganesha and gave him life, and also gave him the boon that from today onwards, in any puja performed anywhere, Lord Ganesha will be worshiped first. Lord Ganesha was also given the title of Mangal Murti on the same day by Lord Vishnu, as he believed that by the worship of Ganpati, peach shall prevail and people would succeed in their respective works. Therefore, if we do any work, we should first worship Lord Ganesha, otherwise the work will not be successful.

Read More Lifestyle News