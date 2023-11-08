Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Do you know why do we celebrate Govardhan Puja?

Every festival has its importance in the Hindu religion. The tradition of worshiping Govardhan on the next day of Diwali has been going on for centuries. The festival of Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. During this time, Govardhan Parvat is made from cow dung outside the house and worshiped. Worship of cows also has special significance in Govardhan Puja. Govardhan Puja is also called Annakoot Puja. But very few people know why Govardhan Puja is performed. What is the importance of Govardhan Puja? So today let us know the story of Govardhan Puja.

The complete story of Govardhan Puja

According to legends, once a worship program was going on in Braj. All the Braj residents were busy preparing for the worship program. Lord Shri Krishna becomes distraught after seeing all this and asks his mother Yashoda for whose worship are all these people of Braj preparing today. Then Yashoda told him that all of them were preparing to worship Lord Indra. Then Shri Krishna again asks why would he worship Indra Dev, then Yashoda says that Indra Dev causes rain and because of that rain the food yield is good, and due to which fodder is available for our cows.

Then Shri Krishna said that it is the duty of Indradev to rain. Therefore, instead of worshiping him, Govardhan Mountain should be worshiped because cows graze on Govardhan Mountain. Following Lord Krishna's words, all the people of Braj started worshiping Govardhan Mountain instead of Indradev. Due to this Indradev got angry and started raining heavily. Resulting in the city being flooded with water.

All the Braj residents started running for the safety of their animals. Then Shri Krishna lifted Govardhan Mountain on his smallest finger to break the ego of Lord Indra. All the people of Braj took refuge under the mountains. After which Indradev realised his mistake and apologised to Shri Krishna. After this the tradition of worshiping Govardhan Mountain started. Annakoot i.e. worship of food and cow progeny has great importance in this festival.

